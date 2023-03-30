Islanders’ Pierre Engvall adding new dimension to new attack

Pierre Engvall’s turbulent start to his Islanders career is a thing of the past.

The winger, who was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline last month felt the brunt of the growing pains of transitioning from a free-style, run-and-gun offensive brand up north to the Islanders’ defensive, structured style of the game.

Within his first week with the team, he was benched twice mid-game.

“There were some certain things that he’s still getting used to,” head coach Lane Lambert said earlier this month. “He’s new into the fold and it’s always going to take a little bit of time for a guy coming in like that after having played on another team for quite a while.”

It appeared that all he needed was a bit of time to acclimate.

Finding his niche with linemates Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, Engvall has scored five goals and two assists in his last nine games, including the Islanders’ lone regulation goal in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night in D.C.

His recent outburst has bumped his season goal total to a career-high 17.

“The last few games here, I’ve been feeling good,” Engvall said. “I have to thank my teammates for taking care of me and helping me a lot on and off the ice…

“I think we have good chemistry out there. We work hard and we find each other out there so it feels really good to play out there with them.”

Palmieri has also continued his strong play alongside Engvall with five points in his last four games including two during Monday night’s 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

“I think we do a great job of breaking pucks out,” Palmieri began “and using our speed to our advantage.”

Speed: That’s what prompted general manager Lou Lamoriello to acquire Engvall, which appears to be the foundation of the 26-year-old’s success in New York. The infusion of quickness was sorely needed on a team that isn’t necessarily the most fleet of foot.

“He’s added an element of speed. He’s been really good on that line with Nelson and Palmieri and he’s scored some really big goals for us,” Lambert said. “He has a great shot and with that speed and he uses that shot, it’s certainly added an element of offense to our team.”

For more on the Islanders and Pierre Engvall, visit AMNY.com