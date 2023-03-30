Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Islanders

Islanders’ Pierre Engvall adding new dimension to new attack

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Pierre Engvall Islanders
New York Islanders left wing Pierre Engvall (18) celebrates his goal with center Brock Nelson (29) and center Kyle Palmieri (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game next to Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57), Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Pierre Engvall’s turbulent start to his Islanders career is a thing of the past. 

The winger, who was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline last month felt the brunt of the growing pains of transitioning from a free-style, run-and-gun offensive brand up north to the Islanders’ defensive, structured style of the game.

Within his first week with the team, he was benched twice mid-game.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.$1,000
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER

“There were some certain things that he’s still getting used to,” head coach Lane Lambert said earlier this month. “He’s new into the fold and it’s always going to take a little bit of time for a guy coming in like that after having played on another team for quite a while.”

It appeared that all he needed was a bit of time to acclimate.

Finding his niche with linemates Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, Engvall has scored five goals and two assists in his last nine games, including the Islanders’ lone regulation goal in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night in D.C.

His recent outburst has bumped his season goal total to a career-high 17.

Islanders Devils Pierre Engvall
New York Islanders’ Pierre Engvall (18) drives past New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) to score a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 27, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

“The last few games here, I’ve been feeling good,” Engvall said. “I have to thank my teammates for taking care of me and helping me a lot on and off the ice…

“I think we have good chemistry out there. We work hard and we find each other out there so it feels really good to play out there with them.”

Palmieri has also continued his strong play alongside Engvall with five points in his last four games including two during Monday night’s 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

“I think we do a great job of breaking pucks out,” Palmieri began “and using our speed to our advantage.”

Speed: That’s what prompted general manager Lou Lamoriello to acquire Engvall, which appears to be the foundation of the 26-year-old’s success in New York. The infusion of quickness was sorely needed on a team that isn’t necessarily the most fleet of foot. 

“He’s added an element of speed. He’s been really good on that line with Nelson and Palmieri and he’s scored some really big goals for us,” Lambert said. “He has a great shot and with that speed and he uses that shot, it’s certainly added an element of offense to our team.”

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.$1,000
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER

For more on the Islanders and Pierre Engvall, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC