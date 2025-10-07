Apr 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The New York Islanders are gearing up to drop the puck on the 2025-26 NHL season on Thursday night when they face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

After a year filled with inconsistency, but flashes of promise, the Islanders enter this season with renewed focus and uncertain expectations with a new regime headed by general manager Mathieu Darche pulling the strings.

From coaching stability to roster shake-ups, there’s no shortage of storylines to follow as the team looks to reestablish itself as a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. Here are five things to watch

Patrick Roy is back, but for how long?

One of the biggest narratives heading into opening night is Patrick Roy’s second full season as head coach. After taking over in January of 2024, Roy brought energy, accountability, and structure to a team needing direction.

Now, with another training camp and preseason to install his system with some new pieces brought in by Darche, fans will get another opportunity to see what a “Patrick Roy-style” Islanders team can do. Known for his demanding approach and defensive discipline, Roy’s coaching philosophy could help redefine the team’s identity ahead of schedule.

How long of a leash he’ll have, though, is unknown. New general managers tend to bring in “their own guy” to take over as head coach. Roy was a Lamoriello special. Would a slow start prompt Darche to show the Hall-of-Fame netminder the door mid-season?

The Core’s Clock is Ticking

The Islanders’ veteran core, including Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal, Kyle Palmieri, and Bo Horvat, remains this roster’s foundation. But with each passing year, the window for this group to make a deep playoff run narrows.

After seasons of coming close but falling short, the sense of urgency has never been higher. How this leadership group responds early, especially in tight games, will reveal whether this is a bounce-back year or another uphill battle in a competitive conference.

Matthew Schaefer Cracks the Lineup

A central talking point heading into Thursday’s opener is the emergence of the 2025 NHL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick, Matthew Schaefer, who officially earned a spot on the opening night roster.

The young defenseman impressed throughout training camp with his skating, poise, and two-way game, earning the trust of both Roy and the front office. Now comes the actual test: translating that promise into NHL consistency. If Schaefer can handle the physicality and pace of the league, he could energize the Islanders’ blue line and symbolize a new wave of homegrown talent taking shape on Long Island.

Ilya Sorokin’s Return to Elite Form

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin will again be at the heart of the Islanders’ success. After an up-and-down 2024–25 campaign, Sorokin enters this season determined to re-establish himself as one of the NHL’s top netminders.

His athleticism and calm under pressure have long made him a favorite, but consistency will be key. Thursday’s showdown against Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry should provide an early test and a reminder that the Islanders can beat anyone when Sorokin is locked in.

Rivalry Renewed: Isles vs. Penguins to Open the Season

There’s no better way to start a season than with a rivalry matchup. The Islanders and Penguins have a long, heated history defined by playoff battles, physical play, and emotional moments. Opening the season against Sidney Crosby and Co. sets the tone immediately. Expect intensity, energy, and maybe even a statement performance from an Islanders team eager to prove they belong among the East’s elite once again.

The Bottom Line

With a legendary coach at the helm, a veteran core with something to prove, and a promising young defenseman ready to make his mark, the Islanders enter the new season with urgency and excitement. Thursday night’s opener isn’t just another game; it’s the start of a defining chapter in the team’s story.

