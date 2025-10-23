Islanders thump Red Wings 7-2 as Heineman etches first multi-goal game

Oct 23, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Emil Heineman (51) scores a goal past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot (39) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

ELMONT, NY — The New York Islanders put together their most complete game of this young season and are now over .500 for the first time because of it. Emil Heineman scored twice — the first multi-goal game of his career — and six other Islanders recorded multi-point games in a 7-2 thrashing of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

Heineman continued his hot start after coming over from the Montreal Canadiens in the Noah Dobson trade over the summer. The 24-year-old winger has five goals in seven games this season, with his big night extending his point streak to a career-high five games.

“Of course, this means a lot,” Heineman, who had 10 career goals entering this season, said. “I don’t want to make anything less than what it is. It’s a lot of fun to score goals.”

Anders Lee recorded three assists for the first time since Oct. 15, 2022; defenseman Tony DeAngelo recorded a goal and two assists, and David Rittich put forth a second straight strong outing to begin his Islanders’ career, stopping 28 shots.

“Rittich was outstanding,” head coach Patrick Roy said. “He was outstanding, made things look really easy at times. It was a great performance by him. I think our captain [Lee] was a beat out there. He played hard.”

Despite a packed score sheet, rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer was not on it, meaning his career-starting point streak of six games came to an end.

The Islanders’ (4-3-0) assault on Detroit, which has now lost two straight following a five-game win streak, was immediate. From the left point, Lee found DeAngelo alone with a cross-ice pass into the right circle. The defenseman ripped a wrist shot inside the opposite post to put the Islanders ahead 2:05 into the game.

The assist extended Lee’s point streak to three straight games.

Bo Horvat set up New York’s second goal of the opening frame when he forced a turnover at his own blue line and sparked a 2-on-1 break. Sliding a dot of a pass to Heineman, he one-timed his fourth goal of the season at the 14:56 mark.

Heineman has goals in two straight games and points in a career-high five straight games, while Horvat extended his point streak to four straight (5G, 1 A).

Lee picked up his second nifty assist of the night 7:24 into the second period when, coming down the right wing off another Red Wings turnover in the neutral zone, pulled up and found Jean-Gabriel Pageau open between the circles. The center wristed his second goal of the season past the glove of Cam Talbot to make it a 3-0 game.

DeAngelo’s secondary assist was his second point of the night.

“I think we just really worked well as a line tonight,” Lee said. “We knew where each other were, we had great support, and it made the game a little seamless in that regard. You have to get some plays and some pucks for that to happen, and I think tonight, we took advantage of getting those looks.”

Kyle Palmieri made it four at the 13:09 mark when Ryan Pulock’s pass from the right boards deflected off his skate and into the net amidst a forest of bodies. Pulock recorded two assists on the night.

The Islanders got their fifth with 25.5 seconds left in the second when Lee forced a turnover at the Red Wings’ blue line and shuffled it along to Casey Cizikas, who slid it in stride to an on-rushing Barzal. The second-line center kept it simple, popping a wrister over Talbot’s glove.

After Dylan Larkin spoiled Rittich’s shutout 3:11 into the third period, the Islanders swung back with two goals in 38 seconds. Heineman picked up his second on a similar rush alongside Horvat, slipping a one-timer off the pad of Talbot and in at the 7:19 mark.

“They were great passes by Bo… but it’s more than that,” Roy said of Heineman’s goals. “It’s how he defends, it’s how quick he’s jumping, and how he’s finding those open seams for a pass. It’s fun to watch.”

Simon Holmstrom followed it up with his first goal of the season, depositing a rebound from a Palmieri shot.

