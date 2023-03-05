Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Islanders

Islanders starting to find right ‘recipe’ down 2022-23 homestretch

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Islanders Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates against New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

This looks a bit more like the New York Islanders that the NHL has grown accustomed to over the past half-decade. 

Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings moved them back into the No. 1 Eastern Conference Wild Card spot — helped by a Pittsburgh Penguins loss to the Florida Panthers just hours later — to perhaps further indicate that they are finally hitting a stride that had eluded them for most of the 2022-23 season.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.$1,000
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER

The Islanders are 9-3-3 in their last 15 games following a miserable January in which they lost 11 of 13. A defense that has been shuffled around has allowed just eight goals over the last six games — though plenty of credit also belongs to the goalie tandem of Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov.

“I think we’re doing a lot of good things,” head coach Lane Lambert said. “Every game, as I’ve said before is an individual entity… but I like the way our team is playing and I like our thought process and how we’re playing and we need to continue to do that.”

Ryan Pulock Islanders
New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock. (AP Photo/John Munson)

They’ve managed to find this groove despite working with a roster that at times has been held together by a mixture of duct tape and crazy glue due to a slew of injuries. 

Right-winger Oliver Wahlstrom is likely done for the season after suffering an upper-body injury in December. Fourth-line mainstay Cal Clutterbuck has begun skating, but his season is still in question after he suffered an upper-body injury as well.

Third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau remains on injured reserve and, most significantly, star playmaker Mathew Barzal remains week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury during the Islanders’ loss on Feb. 20 to the Boston Bruins. 

They’ve won four of their last six since then.

“You go back to some pretty important guys who are out and other guys have jumped in and played really well in those roles,” veteran winger Zach Parise said. “But more so, just a commitment to playing really good defense. That’s how we’re going to win games right now. Guys are doing it. They’re blocking shots, we’re being responsible in our own zone. And that’s our recipe right now.”

There’s still plenty to be done to ensure they come out of the kitchen that is the regular season with a playoff berth. The Penguins have played three fewer games and are one point behind them. The Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators are four points behind and also have at least three games in hand. 

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.$1,000
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER

For more on the Islanders, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC