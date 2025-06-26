Islanders rumors: 2025 NHL Draft strategy, latest on Noah Dobson, JG Pageau trade speculation

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward James Hagens (10) waits for the puck to drop during the first period against the University of New Hampshire at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Mathieu Darche has a rare opportunity to make a lasting first impression as the New York Islanders’ general manager on Friday night.

Barely one month into the job, he has the No. 1 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, which allows him to choose a franchise-altering player to build his foundation around. But the 52-year-old is juggling much more than that, at least according to the rumor mill.

Let’s get you ready for Friday and catch you up on what we know.

Draft Night

Darche made it abundantly clear on Tuesday morning during his Zoom availability that he will not be trading the No. 1 pick. While he is not “giving away all my secrets,” all signs point to 17-year-old defenseman Matthew Schaefer being the choice.

He recorded 22 points in 17 games with the Erie Otters of the OHL last season and put up two points in two games with the Canadian U-20 national team before a broken collarbone ended his season.

Schaefer is no stranger to adversity, which is unfair to write for such a young man. His mother died of cancer just 16 months ago. Two months before that, the mother of his billet (host) family, while he played away from home, was struck by a train and died, which was ruled a suicide.

In December, shortly before suffering that broken collarbone, his mentor, Jim Watters, died of a heart attack.

Through all that, he has emerged as the undisputed top prospect of this draft class — a two-way defenseman who can quarterback a power play and provide stability in front of his own goal.

His selection feels like a certainty. Almost everything else regarding the Islanders’ Friday night in Los Angeles does not.

Moving on up?

The possibility still very much exists that Darche will explore a trade to land the Islanders a second pick within the top 10 of the draft.

“I’m looking at everything. If I have an opportunity… it depends,” he said. “Do you want to move into the top 10? What does it cost you? So if I feel the opportunity warrants that trade, I’ll try it, or if it’s an opportunity to do something else, whether it’s moving up in the draft with another pick… whether it’s trading another pick to get a player, I’m looking at all options for our team.”

A significant faction of Islanders fans is hoping he does just that, not just to get another top-tier prospect but also to potentially draft the hometown kid, James Hagens, who had been considered a potential No. 1 pick until his stock took a hit in recent months.

The 18-year-old center, who attends Boston College, grew up in Hauppauge and has been frank in his desire to play for the Islanders.

“I want to be able to win a Stanley Cup as an Islander,” Hagens told the NHL Draft Class podcast. “The last time I think they raised the cup, my dad was a little kid, and it’d mean a lot to my family, to the people of Long Island, to everyone that supports the team, to be able to bring the Stanley Cup home and raise it one day on the Island. Being able to do that where you grow up, where all your friends and family are, it’s special.”

Who is on the trade block?

Noah Dobson, who is still the brightest defensive talent the Islanders have had in decades, has been reportedly “quietly shopped” by Darche. The 25-year-old is a restricted free agent, and his camp is reportedly looking for a new contract that pays him $11 million per year.

If Darche does not see a way to retain Dobson, a trade becomes all the more likely. The Bruins and Red Wings have interest, and a package with the blue liner as the centerpiece would get the Islanders any pick they wanted.

His partner, Alex Romanov, is also an RFA whose name has been mentioned in trade talks. Granted, Darche was adamant that he wants to re-sign both of his young defensemen.

In what is has become a warped tradition, of sorts, Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s name is once again in trade rumors. The Bruins and the Minnesota Wild are two teams that have been linked to the veteran center, who has one year left on his contract.

Pageau has often been the topic of trade talks for the better part of the last three years, and it is understandable why. Contending teams would covet a veteran presence who is competent in the face-off circle, an established penalty-killer, and still has the potential to pot 20 goals in a season.

Can he survive another round of this and stay in New York?

For more on the Islanders, visit AMNY.com