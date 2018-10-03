So much of the talk around the New York Islanders has been about who won’t be at Barclays Center in 2018-19 — namely former captain and star John Tavares — as opposed to who will be.

Yes, Tavares left this summer to play for hometown Toronto, making the Maple Leafs a Stanley Cup favorite. But new Isles coach Barry Trotz, who won the Cup last season with the Washington Capitals, and his boss, former New Jersey Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello, feel there’s talent in Brooklyn. Will it be enough for the Islanders to make the playoffs?

Here are three questions for the coming season, which starts Thursday on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Who fills Tavares’ skates?

Tavares was a unique talent, so chances are none of the current Isles will develop into a direct replacement. Still, there’s some skill on this roster.

Mathew Barzal had a breakout campaign as a rookie in 2017-18, while Josh Bailey put up a career-high 71 points. Jordan Eberle, acquired from Edmonton last summer, has yet to fulfill his potential.

If all three, and others, chip in, the Islanders may not miss Tavares… Oh, who are we kidding? They’re going to miss him.

Who's the new leader?

Trotz and Lamoriello have yet to name a new captain, and it’s hardly a priority. No. 91 had filled the role for five seasons, and the Isles will need to forge a new identity now that he’s gone.

They have a number of players who can step up, including Andrew Ladd (former captain with the Winnipeg Jets), newly acquired Leo Komarov and re-signed fan favorite Matt Martin, among others.

What kind of team is this?

It’s all about the post-Tavares era for the Isles. After all, he was face of the franchise for nine seasons.

Trotz is known as a coach who demands that his teams are sound defensively, while playing a tough, physical brand of hockey. He’s got the players — in Komarov, Martin, Cal Clutterbuck, among others — to create that culture in Brooklyn.

A lot will have to happen for the Islanders to make the playoffs, but they will no doubt be difficult to play against.