Schaefer records 1st multi-point game, Islanders down Sharks for 3rd straight win

Oct 21, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) skates against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

ELMONT, NY — The Islanders are back to the square one that is .500 behind a 4-3 victory over the winless San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at UBS Arena — their third straight win canceled out three consecutive losses to start the 2025-26 season.

Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer recorded a goal and an assist for his first multi-point game as a pro. He has recorded a point in each of his first six games in the NHL after being selected No. 1 overall in June.

“I love winning, I hate losing,” Schaefer said. “It’s even more fun winning with this group of guys… Now we go back to work again… get our work boots on and keep this streak going.”

Bo Horvat scored his fifth goal in the last three games, while Emil Heineman and Casey Cizikas added tallies of their own. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin stopped 33 shots to nab his second consecutive win, while looking much more confident in the process.

“Ilya made some really good saves, especially in the first period when we were not at our best,” head coach Patrick Roy said. “He kept us in it and gave us a chance.”

The teams combined to score five goals in the first period, with the Islanders scoring three, including two in a 1:04 span following Collin Graf’s short-handed opener at the 8:29 mark.

Just 57 seconds later on that same power play, Horvat scored his fifth goal in his last three games when he rang a one-timer from the right circle off the crossbar and in at the 9:26 mark.

Schaefer got a secondary assist on the goal, extending his NHL-career-starting point streak to six straight games, becoming only the second defenseman in league history to do so.

“Matthew had a great game,” Roy said. “Probably his best game here.”

Sixty-four seconds later, with 9:30 left in the period, Cizikas found the puck alone in front of the net and slid it under San Jose goalie Yaroslav Askarov, who made 23 saves on the night.

The lead did not even last five minutes, though, as a failed clear from Cizikas resulted in the Sharks playing tic-tac-toe: Graf found 2025 No. 2 draft pick Michael Misa, who went cross-net to an open Adam Gaudette to finish into an open goal with 5:44 remaining.

The Islanders netted another power-play goal with 30 seconds to go when Heineman whacked in his third goal of the season after Anders Lee shuffled a chance on net from close range.

Schaefer picked up his second career NHL goal and his second point of the night 6:38 into the second period when he pinched to the front of the net for Anthony Duclair’s centering feed from behind Askarov. With a flick of the wrist, he sent a one-timer fizzing past the Sharks’ goalie stick-side to give the Islanders a 4-2 lead.

“He’s such a skilled player,” Schaefer said of Duclair’s pass. “He found me out front there, and I think that was pretty easy to tap in there. It’s pretty fun when you just have to tap it in.”

Macklin Celebrini, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, pulled the Sharks within one midway through the third when his wrist shot beat Sorokin, but the Islanders and their netminder held firm long enough to squeak out their third win of the season.

“We found a way to win,” Roy said. “Our power play was solid, our penalty kill was outstanding… Ilya was, to me, the star of the game.”

