Mets purchase Jackie Bradley Jr. from LI Ducks, will report to Triple-A

The New York Mets have purchased the contract of veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from the Atlantic League’s Long Island Ducks on Tuesday where he will report to the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse.

The 11-year MLB veteran, most notably with the Boston Red Sox from 2013-2020 and 2022, made his way to independent ball this year after failing to catch on with the Kansas City Royals in 2023.

Bradley put up gaudy numbers with the Ducks, batting .400 with 12 home runs, 35 RBI, and a 1.203 OPS over 40 games.

The 34-year-old was riding a 28-game hit streak before the Mets came calling, which is the longest in Ducks franchise history. It was also three games shy of equalling the longest streak in Atlantic League history. During that stretch, he batted .471 with 56 hits and a .537 on-base percentage.

He also reached base safely in 35 straight games, which was the longest such streak this season in the Atlantic League.

“Jackie has been incredibly deserving of this opportunity,” Ducks manager Lew Ford said. “He has been one of the Atlantic League’s best hitters this season, and we look forward to watching him continue pursuing his goal of returning to the Major Leagues.”

Bradley provides a veteran depth option that will wait in the wings with Syracuse. While Brandon Nimmo is having a career year offensively and Harrison Bader has been able to stay healthy and produce in center, Starling Marte is dealing with a bruised right knee.

The options behind him have struggled as of late. Tyrone Taylor is batting .183 since May 10 and DJ Stewart is batting .181 this season. Ben Gamel was ripping it up in Triple-A to prompt a call-up to the majors last month, but he has only been given nine at-bats with one hit across 10 games.

