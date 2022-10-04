Jacob deGrom available to pitch Wednesday for Mets: ‘It’s one of many options’

Within the bowels of Citi Field as the rain raged on in Queens, Mets manager Buck Showalter has had plenty of time to formulate plans for practically any scenario that is about to come his team’s way over the next few days.

While it appears the Mets have been resigned to the National League Wild Card after being swept by the Braves, they began Tuesday still alive after Atlanta lost to the Miami Marlins on Monday night while New York was idled by rain.

Without hearing that final bell prior to his team’s delayed series opener against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, Showalter is prepared for anything and everything.

That includes starting Jacob deGrom on Wednesday if the Mets are still alive in the NL East race.

“He’s available to pitch tomorrow,” Showalter said. “He potentially could. It’s one of the many options that have been communicated with him and Max and all the guys.”

That tune would change, obviously, if either the Mets lose or the Braves win. But the rain in New York City has provided the Mets with an opportunity to let some things play out around them before having to commit all of their forces toward having to play extra postseason games beginning Friday.

If the seemingly unthinkable plays out and the Braves are swept by the Marlins — and if rain withholds the Mets from playing a doubleheader on Tuesday or Wednesday — that would mean a game 162 on Thursday.

“You know what that means?” Showalter asked.

It means the Mets would have won their first two games against the Nationals and would need that third to potentially win the division. They’d still be alive.

“I’m OK with that,” Showalter continued. “We’ll make the adjustment, I’m OK with that… Just keep trying to stay organized for any pivots you have to make… There’s a lot of potential scenarios.”

Hence why deGrom is currently in the equation to pitch on five days’ rest on Wednesday rather than giving him some extra time for one of the first two games of the Wild Card. It would also provide an opportunity to get the sour taste of his start in Atlanta out of the picture after he allowed three home runs in a 5-2 loss.

“It’s a good thing, right? What’s the downside of that?” Showalter rhetorically wondered aloud. “Right. So just win. I think we would all sign up for that.”

