Jake Fromm next in line with Giants facing QB uncertainty

As of Monday, Jake Fromm is in line to start at quarterback for the New York Giants in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s okay to ask “who?” at this portion of the program.

No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones has not been cleared for contact after dealing with a strained neck that sidelined him for the Giants’ 20-9 Week 13 loss to the Miami Dolphins, which dropped them to a dismal 4-8 on the season.

His replacement, Mike Glennon, is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was evaluated after his disappointing performance — completing 52.3% of his passes for 187 yards and an interception.

If both quarterbacks are unable to go Sunday against the Chargers, it’s Fromm’s turn to take over under center in what would be quite an ascension for the second-year quarterback out of Georgia.

The fifth-round pick from last year’s draft spent his rookie season as the Buffalo Bills’ quarantine emergency option at quarterback. He stayed away from the team to ensure a healthy body was available should the virus sweep through their locker room — which included during practices and on game day.

This season, Fromm was the No. 4 quarterback on the Bills’ depth chart behind Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, and Davis Webb before the Giants came calling.

Suddenly, he was in uniform on the Giants’ sidelines as the No. 2 man behind Glennon against the Dolphins.

Fromm hasn’t competed in a football game that actually matters since New Year’s Day 2020 when he led his Georgia Bulldogs to a Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.

It capped off a fine collegiate career in which he posted 8,224 passing yards, fourth in Georgia history, with 78 touchdowns (second-most in school history), and 18 interceptions.

“This guy comes from an offense where I know he’s handled a lot of multiples. He’s a smart guy,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said (h/t Art Stapleton). “He’s done a good job through college and early in his pro career with the experience he’s had, so we’ll see how it translates over.”

Now he could very well be leading the New York Giants into battle this weekend.