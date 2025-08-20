Jameis Winston on trade block? No way, says Giants AGM

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) passes against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The rumor mill is heating up around New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston, and understandably so.

But he is not going anywhere — assistant general manager Brandon Brown is making it very clear.

“I appreciate people that are interested, but Jameis is a New York Giant,” Brown said. “With the way that he’s gone about his business from day one, he’s made it very intentional with the fact that he wants to be here and he wants to be here for the long haul.”

NFL teams have until Tuesday to set their 53-man rosters, and the veteran passer finds himself in a precarious position within Big Blue’s quarterback room, hence the interest.

Russell Wilson is the starter, which has been known for months after he inked a one-year deal as a veteran bridge to provide stability within a position that has had little over the last five years. While Winston was signed to be the No. 2 this offseason, his standing is not so solid considering rookie Jaxson Dart has lit it up in his first two preseason appearances.

But he is as vital a security blanket as the Giants could find should Wilson struggle or get hurt, and management wants to keep Dart on the sidelines. This will be the 31-year-old’s 11th season in the pros, and he has produced almost everywhere he’s gone, passing for over 24,000 yards with 154 touchdowns in 105 career games.

His presence in the quarterback room is also shifting the culture of a team that has been lacking a leading example at the position.

“Teammates love him, his preparation process, whether it’s the off-field things that he does in terms of community relations, Bible study, things in the locker room, galvanizing the group together, not just the quarterback room, but the offense as a whole,” Brown said. “He’s been comic relief, but he’s also been a really good example of how to be a pro in handling your business in terms of prehab, rehab, postgame care. So, I’m happy he’s here, and he’s going to continue to do those things. He hasn’t wavered, and he hasn’t been shaken by any distractions at all.”

