Jameis Winston set to start Sunday for Giants as Jaxson Dart deals with concussion protocol, new coach Kafka says

Jameis Winston will likely be the starting quarterback for the New York Giants this Sunday with Jaxson Dart under concussion protocol, interim head coach Mike Kafka said Wednesday.

Interim Head Coach Mike Kafka has wasted no time making his mark on the New York Giants, naming Jameis Winston the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Jaxson Dart remains in concussion protocol after leaving last week’s loss to Chicago, and with his status still uncertain, the Giants are preparing Winston to take the reins in Week 11.

For Winston, it’s another chance to prove he can still command a team. The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has had a career defined by both talent and turbulence.

Now in his 11th season and fourth different team, Winston owns a 44–61 record as a starter, with more than 24,000 passing yards and over 150 touchdowns to his name. His big arm and aggressive style have always been a double-edged sword, capable of lighting up a defense or forcing a costly turnover. But for a Giants team searching for energy, his confidence and experience might be exactly what’s needed.

Kafka’s decision also signals a shift in direction for New York. Russell Wilson, who opened the season as the starter, has been passed over, and the move shows Kafka’s willingness to prioritize performance over reputation.

“He’ll do a great job, I have a lot of confidence in Jameis,” Kafka said Wednesday. “I have a lot of confidence in Russ, and he’ll be the backup as Jaxson [Dart] works through concussion protocol.”

At 2-8, the Giants are no longer playing for postseason position but for pride, progress, and evaluation. Kafka himself is auditioning for the permanent head coaching job, hoping to convince the front office to take the “interim” label off his title at the end of the season.

Winston’s start offers a new look at how this team can function under a different voice in the huddle and a different style behind center.

The opportunity carries weight for Winston personally as well. After bouncing around the league and spending time as a backup, he’s once again in a position to remind everyone why he was once viewed as a franchise cornerstone. His leadership, lightheartiness, and presence could provide much-needed relief for a locker room that’s endured a season full of heartbreak.

For Kafka, this marks his first big call as interim head coach — a calculated gamble on experience and upside. And for Winston, it’s a familiar scenario: another chance to take the field, take command, and perhaps rewrite the next chapter of his unpredictable but resilient career.

Kafka on Wednesday also named tight end coach Tim Kelly as the offensive coordinator.

“He’s a really smart coach who will help us tie in the run game, the pass game, does a great job with a lot of good experiences to bank on,” Kafka said.