James Barclay’s life has always been around cars, whether it’s driving them, racing them or, now, running a team that drives and races them.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” Barclay told amNewYork on Tuesday, referring to his current run as team director of Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Formula E team. “Something which everyone knows, a lot of people have made it possible and, you know, we’re a small team but we’re incredibly focused. It’s been a really rewarding journey.”

Panasonic Jaguar currently sit in fifth in the FIA Formula E standings after a strong showing in last weekend’s ePrix in Zurich. They hope to carry that momentum into this year’s New York City ePrix in Red Hook on July 14 and 15. The NYC ePrix, featuring a longer track with the same sharp turns that made the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shine in its 2017 debut, will host championship weekend for the 2017-18 FIA Formula E season that began in December.

Although Barclay and Panasonic Jaguar are out of the chase for this season’s championship, they’re still hoping for a top-five finish to the campaign. Last year, Panasonic Jaguar finished last in the standings, with driver Mitch Evans placing within the top-15 drivers for the season.

“We knew that was going to be the case last year, and this year we always said that, again, realistically, that our goals were that we want to be a team that gets points in every race,” Barclay said while at the Classic Car Club Manhattan to introduce Jaguar’s first-ever, all-electric I-PACE SUV.

In the season-opening race at Hong Kong, newly-signed driver Nelson Piquet Jr. took fourth on Day 1, while Evans hit the podium with a third-place finish on Day 2. They’ve taken points in every race this season except in Paris, where Piquet didn’t finish and Evans placed 15th in the 20-car field.

“From our point of view, we made the step we expected,” Barclay said. “I would be happy if we were winning because that’s what we’re all here to do. But, to be realistic, it’s incredibly competitive.”