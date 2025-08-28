Jasmeet Singh helping Giants fans, international and domestic alike, rediscover love for Big Blue

Jasmeet Singh wasn’t always a diehard Giants fan.

He moved to the Tri-State area in 2002 and was a casual supporter for about five years. But when New York shockingly won the Super Bowl in 2007 against the then-undefeated New England Patriots, Singh became a hardcore fan.

He attended his first game a few years later at the old Giants Stadium, just before it closed, and has been a season-ticket holder since 2021. He even dons a Giants-themed Turban, which he’s received an abundance of support for, he said.

Singh’s avid interest led him to start the thegiantsingh Instagram account, which boasts over 43,000 followers. He describes himself as the hype-fan type, constantly bringing positive energy through his messages.

“People love the passion I bring to the game, passion I bring to my section,” Singh said.

Singh’s account features recap-type posts of Giants games and highlight clips, along with lively images meant to inspire the fandom. He also frequently posts about his tailgates, many of which include partnerships with vendors.

He often helps international fans navigate the unique experience of MetLife Stadium. He’s been a contact for groups like Big Blue Germany, UK, and Ireland — all of which are based around international Giants fans.

Singh runs watch parties for games, including one in Jersey City a few weeks ago for the first preseason game. He said around 80 people attended, and that he enjoys chatting with fellow fans about both football and other topics. Tickets and merchandise were given away at the event.

“I like to be surrounded with fans making the voice together,” Singh said. “Those kinds of things I really want to do because that keeps the fan engaged.”

Singh said players have spoken with him about the account, though he doesn’t consider any of his relationships with current players especially close. But former linebacker Jonathan Casillas and receiver Brandon London are both friends, with Singh saying the latter was the first person to arrive at his watch party in Jersey City.

Singh’s first in-person interaction with a player came during the 2023 offseason, with someone who was once beloved in New York.

Singh was at training camp and called former Giants running back Saquon Barkley over to the fence. The now-Philadelphia Eagle signed Singh’s jersey, coincidentally on the same day he inked a one-year extension with Big Blue.

“There are a couple of other players that have spoken to me personally over Instagram DM’s, thanking me for what I’m doing,” Singh said.

While Singh hasn’t spoken with Eli Manning — his favorite player of all-time — he does possess a piece of memorabilia from him.

When Manning started the “Eli Manning Show” a few years back, he did a raffle for a signed jersey with a custom message. Singh won and was unsure what he wanted Manning to write, so he let the two-time Super Bowl MVP pick. Manning wrote, “In New York, we like to win.”

Singh’s primary goal is to hit 50,000 followers, at which point he’ll likely release a full set of merchandise. While he doesn’t consider the Giants a playoff contender yet, Singh will still be at virtually every home game, providing unwavering support.

“I’m not a negative person,” Singh said. “I’m always there to hype up, bring anything positive out of the bad Giants season.”

