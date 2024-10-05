Jason Kosack chronicling Yankees fandom with hit show ‘The Bronx Zoo’

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

When you hear “The Bronx Zoo,” people will most likely think about the actual zoo itself, but to Yankee fans, it represents the chaos and love on 161st Street.

To Jake Kosack, it is a name he took and turned into a dream job.

Kosack, 27, is the host, founder, and creator of “The Bronx Zoo,” a hit social media show that has taken Yankee fans by storm for the last three years. The show is dedicated to sharing the fans’ voices, thoughts, love of the team, and the energetic environment of Yankee Stadium inside and out.

He is a lifelong fan who turned his love for sports and media into his dream. Early in his career, he worked for companies like TMZ, getting hands-on experience in the media world and what it takes to put together great stories.

“For me, I wanted to learn everything before just picking up a microphone and going out in the field,” Kosack told amNewYork. “I didn’t want to start anything on my own unless I knew exactly how it should be done for the highest quality.”

By doing just that, he found the seed that would be the start of his success.

“One day, I was out doing interviews for my job at the time, and I was wearing a Yankee jersey. The gentleman I had approached to interview asked me, ‘Is this about the Yankees?’ When I said no, he responded, ‘No, I’m OK, thank you.’

“And as that man walked away, I remember in that moment going, ‘Wow, now there’s an idea.’”

That idea turned into a show with over 40,000 followers on Instagram, leading to some of the most iconic fan interviews, like Betty from Kansas City, along with some of the greats on the field, from Anthony Rizzo to the late Pete Rose.

Kosack has become a local celebrity to Yankees fans. Seeing him at games prompts people to rush over to talk to him, eager to be a part of the zoo family. Whether it’s screaming and cheering for the team, answering fun hypothetical questions, or even the anger some fans show when things just aren’t going the team’s way, the Bronx Zoo has become a place for fans to be their true selves and talk about their love for such an iconic franchise.

“When I started, I would sleep on airport floors and be on the streets filming for hours, not making any money,” Kosack said. “But I wanted to show the kids out there that if you have one idea and one dream, you can make it happen, and that’s why I do it and will continue to do it.”

