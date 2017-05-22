Jason Kreis says Patrick Vieira, New York City FC should ‘respect’ opponents

The rivalry between 2015 MLS expansion cousins New York City FC and Orlando City SC took another turn Sunday night, …

Former NYCFC and current Lions head coach Jason Kreis suggested after NYCFC’s 3-0 win over Orlando City that the Blues and their head coach, Patrick Vieira, show more “respect” to opponents.

“I think that we as coaches need to do a better job in respecting our opponents after performances,” Kreis said.

Kreis was NYCFC’s first head coach, but was fired after the Blues missed the playoffs in 2015.

The statement comes a few days after Vieira was quoted saying NYCFC “were the better team in both games” against Orlando City (6-4-2, 20 points) earlier this season. NYCFC (6-4-2, 20) lost the first two matches to the Lions before Sunday night, each by one goal.

Later Sunday, Kreis admitted that NYCFC “was very good tonight and deserved to win.”

The Blues made history Sunday night, becoming the first team to defeat the Lions in the new Orlando City Stadium.

NYCFC captain David Villa scored on an penalty kick and Rodney Wallace tapped in a cross from Ethan White to put NYCFC up 2-0 at the half. Villa scored in the 82nd minute to cap the win.