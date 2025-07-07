Jasson Domínguez’s offensive ascension providing much-needed boost for Yankees

Jul 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) runs out his double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Late in the 2023 season, Jasson Domínguez burst onto the scene as a rookie, homering in four of eight games to start his career. But a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which required Tommy John surgery, cut the left fielder’s campaign short.

The injury also left him sidelined for most of last season, during which Domínguez hit just .179 in 18 games. His slugging percentage ended below his on-base percentage, leaving major questions about his impact in 2025.

The 22-year-old, who boasts a .267 batting average and a .771 OPS, has been one of the Yankees’ most consistent contributors. Domínguez’s strong campaign, which has reached its zenith over the past month, has provided a much-needed boost to a lineup that’s endured struggles, including three straight scoreless performances during June.

“It hasn’t been the spectacular season,” manager Aaron Boone said a few weeks back. “But I feel like it’s been really steady and really solid.”

Domínguez, who signed with New York as a 16-year-old in 2019, is hitting .391 across five games in July with two home runs. Both of the longballs came in the Yankees’ loss to the Mets on Friday, in which he batted leadoff. He’s hit .455 out of the top spot in the order this year, though in only 11 at-bats.

“We’ll see [about him leading off]. The leadoff spot has been a strong point this year,” Boone said after the series-opening loss. “It’s possible, love his at-bats right now.”

Domínguez, a switch-hitter, is naturally right-handed and began batting left-handed in games when he was 12. But he’s had the most success from his non-dominant side — Domínguez is hitting nearly .100 points higher against righties this season with an OPS almost .300 points greater.

Domínguez has played in 75 of New York’s 90 games this season, though he’s hit all around the lineup. The majority of his plate appearances have come out of the seventh spot in the order, where he’s hit only .188 through 80 at-bats.

For Domínguez to hit higher in the order consistently, his marks against southpaws will need to improve. His speed helps ensure he sees the field often, though.

The Dominican Republic native leads the Yankees with 14 steals, while being caught on the basepaths only once. His baserunning value, which is in the 94th percentile and considered elite, helps atone for his poor defense.

Domínguez ranks last among New York’s outfielders with -4 defensive runs saved. His -5 outs above average is tied for third-worst among all leftfielders. Still, Boone said he feels like Domínguez has come “so far defensively.”

Despite the defensive woes, Domínguez’s bat makes him one of the Yankees’ most valuable pieces for both this season and the future. If he can improve from his natural side of the plate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Domínguez hit near the top of New York’s lineup every day.

“Even though he doesn’t have the results yet that he’s had from the left side, he controls the zone right-handed,” Boone said. “I feel like it’s merely an experience thing for him. As he gets more and more reps from that side, it’ll start to sync up and be a little bit more in line with who he is left-handed.”

For more on Jasson Dominguez and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com