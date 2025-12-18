Jaxson Dart on Dan Quinn’s running back comments: ‘This is nothing new’

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025.

The book is out on New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, and opposing NFL coaches are prepared for it.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was seen on this week’s episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, imploring his defense not to let up when Dart becomes a runner

“The last piece, QB, when he’s out here, he is a running back first,” Quinn said during a team meeting while showing Dart’s tape. “…He is not looking to go down and get in the slide. We got to go out hitting, fellas.”

Dart’s mobility has become a significant sticking point around another lost Giants season. The ever-aggressive passer is not always keen on sliding or ducking out of bounds on runs, which has left him open to some big hits. In his first 10 career games, he has been evaluated for a concussion five times and missed two games last month after suffering one against the Chicago Bears.

The Giants’ offense is undoubtedly better when Dart utilizes his legs, but the franchise quarterback needs to stay on the field to fulfill those expectations.

The 22-year-old Ole Miss product has said that he feels as though he is being targeted by officials for these concussion checks, which, even when he clears, take him off the field for a few plays.

Even Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka labeled the discourse as nothing more than “narratives.”

“I don’t necessarily listen to the narratives out there,” he said. “Me and Jaxson talk each day. We talk about what’s important for his ob, what’s important for the offense… We don’t get too bogged down with all the other stuff. It’s alright, let’s focus on what we can control today.”

Quinn’s comments, however, did not mean much to Dart.

“Kirby Smart said the exact same thing every time he played against me,” he began. “So did Nick Saban, so did every coach that I played in college. This is nothing new. Just try to go out there, play smart, and be available for your team.”

