Jaxson Dart named Giants’ main backup behind Russell Wilson for Week 1

It was the Jaxson Dart show again for the Giants on Saturday at the Meadowlands. Dart — who completed 12-of-19 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills — led a 71-yard scoring drive to open the second half.

Jaxson Dart’s stellar preseason earned him a bump up the depth chart.

The rookie sensation has been listed as Russell Wilson’s main backup on the New York Giants’ unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday’s 2025 season opener against the Washington Commanders.

That means if anything were to happen to Wilson or should he struggle, the 22-year-old rookie is getting the call ahead of veteran Jameis Winston, who has spent a decade in the league.

Dart continues to prove that he is light-years ahead of what head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen expected of him shortly after moving back up into the first round to draft him at No. 25 overall back in April.

He was presumably going to be the No. 3 option behind Wilson and Winston, sit out the 2025 season, and learn from two established veterans who have had plenty of success in the pros.

But Dart forced the issue. He stood out while taking reps with the second team during training camp. In preseason games, he was a revelation, completing 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards, three passing touchdowns, and an additional rushing score.

He passed every test that Daboll threw at him, doing so with flying colors, further confirming that it is only a matter of time before he takes the throne as Giants franchise quarterback.

Elsewhere along the Giants’ depth chart, Greg Van Roten was named the starting right tackle over challenger Evan Neal, who is trying to re-spark his career after failing to establish himself as a right guard.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches will start at defensive tackle next to Dexter Lawrence, with Roy Robertson-Harris backing him up. On the edge, rookie No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter is listed as Brian Burns’ backup, but his versatility will ensure plenty of action as either a defensive end or outside linebacker.

