Jaxson Dart will play in Giants’ preseason opener vs. Bills

First-round draft pick and future franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart will play in the New York Giants’ preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Thursday.

It’s a significant moment for all involved. The Giants will get a first look in a competitive, full-contact setting at the prospect they traded up for in the draft to take at No. 25 overall. For Dart, it is the pseudo-realization of a dream to play an NFL game, even if it is preseason.

But the gravity of the moment means nothing to the 22-year-old, who is all business

“Football is football,” he said on Thursday. “Obviously, you’re taking the next step, so it’s a little bit more advanced… but at the end of the day, it’s the same game you were playing when you were a kid, so just enjoy that. Compete, don’t leave any regrets on the field, and don’t ever take the moment lightly. There’s no moment too bright to play in.”

When asked if there were any nerves or anything resembling that, Dart emphatically dispelled that.

“I’m not scared. When I go out there, I’m going to play the game I know how to play,” he said. “I think if you’re going to play scared as a quarterback, you shouldn’t be out there.”

While Dart will line up against a Bills team that is still considered one of the elite sides of the AFC, he will not get an opportunity to see one of his mentors, Josh Allen, in action. Buffalo is holding the reigning MVP out of the preseason opener.

Dart mentioned that he has “leaned” on Allen after the two began speaking shortly after he was drafted. The Bills’ start worked with Daboll in Buffalo and has advised the Ole Miss product on how to “operate coach Dabs’ system.”

“He’s been someone who I’ve really looked up to,” Dart said. “Since coming here, just watching a ton of his tape.”

The Giants are taking a slower approach with Dart rather than simply throwing him into the fire in an attempt to play the role of the savior for a team that went 3-14 last season. He will be backing up veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this season until told otherwise.

Still, Saturday will understandably provide a tempting look at Big Blue’s future.

“I’d say Jaxson is right on schedule from what we’d expect in terms of understanding the offense, continuing to grow and learn every day,” Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said on Wednesday. “Every day we’re presenting him — not just him but all the quarterbacks — with different situations and some situations you’ve probably never seen before. Those have been good to build off of, whether it’s in two-minute, whether it’s a third-down situation or a certain blitz look that we’re getting, he’s able to kind of grow an learn from those examples and now as he starts banking more and more looks, more and more reps… he’s starting ot put the picture together a little bit better and cleaner for a rookie.”

