Jazz Chisholm miffed at not being in starting lineup in Yankees’ Game 1 Wild Card loss to Red Sox

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts after flying out with the bases loaded during the ninth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

BRONX, NY — Jazz Chisholm was clearly aggravated that he was not put in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the New York Yankees’ Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

At his locker in the clubhouse following the Yankees’ 3-1 loss, Chisholm kept his back turned to inquiring members of the media approached. When asked if he was surprised about not getting the start, the 27-year-old said, “I guess.”

He didn’t delve much more into it, stating that communication with manager Aaron Boone on the matter was nothing more than “a little conversation.”

“Not much,” he continued. “Just move forward after it.”

Boone opted to go with Amed Rosario at second base in Game 1 after he went 5-for-8 against Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet during the regular season. Chisholm, however, was coming off a career year in which he was one of seven players in MLB to record a 30-30 season with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases.

The left-handed bat was hit in the forearm during the final weekend of the regular season and was held out of Sunday’s game. That had little to do with Boone’s decision, though.

“As tough as Crochet is, he’s been especially tough on lefties, so there’s no great matchup,” Boone said. “Amed does have some good history with [Crochet], has hit him well, and faced him a lot last year. So I felt like I wanted that extra right-handed bat in there.”

Rosario went 0-for-3 with three groundouts before Chisholm entered the game in the eighth upon Crochet’s exit. After the Yankees loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth against Boston’s southpaw closer, Aroldis Chapman, Giancarlo Stanton struck out before Chisholm flew out to shallow right, which wasn’t enough to bring Paul Goldschmidt in from third. Trent Grisham struck out to end the game.

The decision to bench Chisholm is all the more mystifying when considering that he had started 26 of the Yankees’ last 27 games against left-handed starting pitchers. A 30-30 player of his prowess, considered one of New York’s stars, could have made a difference in such a tight game against Crochet, who, after allowing a solo home run to Anthony Volpe in the second inning, retired the next 17 batters he faced.

All the while, Chisholm and Ben Rice, a 25-home-run hitter, sat helplessly on the bench — decisions that are magnified much more with the Yankees staring down the barrel of elimination.

For more on Jazz Chisholm and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com