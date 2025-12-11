Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade rumors: Yankees listening on offers

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) fields a ball in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees not only did nothing at the Winter Meetings, but they are now reportedly listening to trade calls regarding star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Chisholm was one of the Yankees’ most productive and consistent bats behind Aaron Judge in a lineup that lacked legitimate support for AL MVP Aaron Judge. The 28-year-old had a career year, hitting 31 home runs with 80 RBI and an .813 OPS.

The 2026 season will be the last on his current deal, meaning free agency awaits next winter.

A natural second baseman, he spent time at third base, though he made his displeasure with manager Aaron Boone’s decision known. Ryan McMahon, acquired at the trade deadline, is taking over at the hot corner.

The rest of the Yankees’ infield, however, is unclear now with Chisholm’s addition to the rumor mill. Ben Rice is believed to be New York’s first baseman of the future, but Anthony Volpe has been put on notice this offseason after another dismal year. He will also be out for at least the first month of the season while he recovers from shoulder surgery.

But Chisholm’s apparent availability adds to what is a growing second-base market. Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays, and Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres could be had. So could Mets utility man Jeff McNeil, which would be the latest long-tenured exodus for a franchise that said goodbye to Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, and Pete Alonso.

For more on Jazz Chisholm and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com