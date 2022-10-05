Jeff McNeil sits with Mets’ 2nd-ever batting title in sights

Entering the final day of the regular season with a four-point lead over Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, Jeff McNeil got the final day of the regular season off Wednesday against the Washington Nationals — all but preserving the second-ever batting title won by a member of the New York Mets.

McNeil went 3-for-8 in a doubleheader on Tuesday against the Nationals to end his season with a .326 batting average, which is sixth best in a single season in franchise history behind John Olerud (.354 in 1998), Cleon Jones (.340 in 1969), Jose Reyes (.337 in 2011), Lance Johnson (.333 in 1996), and Dave Magadan (.328 in 1990). Reyes was the only other Met to have won a batting title.

“Mac’s been something,” Showalter said. “To have a chance to lead the National League in hitting, what an accomplishment. My gosh. That is so hard. These are the best hitters in the world. To have one sitting here is special.”

The 30-year-old’s run to the title was particularly mounted throughout the final two-plus months of the season. After going 1-for-5 on July 29 against the Miami Marlins, McNeil was batting .287 on the season.

Since then, over his final 61 games of the season, he batted .378 (88-for-233).

“I got hot at the right time,” he said. “I’m super happy to be up there and I have a chance to do it.”

McNeil has quickly developed into one of the best natural hitters in the game today. Over his five MLB seasons, he’s batting .307, which ranks second in MLB during that stretch (min. 1,000 plate appearances) and second in Mets franchise history behind Olerud’s .315.

To do so, he had to overcome a difficult 2021 campaign in which he batted .251 in 120 games by simplifying his approach. During his torrid 61-game finish, 63 of his 88 hits were singles.

“Just try not to do too much out there. I’ve taken a real simple approach this year,” McNeil said. “I’ve tried to hit a bunch of line drives, a bunch of singles… It’s amazing what happens when you take that kind of approach.”

