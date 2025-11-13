Mets’ Jeff McNeil should be OK for spring training after thoracic outlet procedure

Aug 5, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil underwent a “minor” thoracic outlet syndrome procedure following the regular season when he was experiencing pain while swinging a bat.

McNeil’s agent, Garrett Parcell, told Joel Sherman of the New York Post that his client should be ready by spring training.

The 33-year-old is entering the final guaranteed year, worth $15.75 million, of his contract. After considerable struggles in the previous two seasons, he posted a .746 OPS, his highest mark in three years.

He remained a versatile part of David Stearns’ operation, stepping in at center field to give the club another option after Jose Siri’s leg injury. Center-field work does not appear to be in the cards for McNeil in 2026, at least according to Stearns.

“I think we love Jeff’s positional versatility,” Stearns said during MLB’s GM meetings this week. “But I don’t see us looking at that as a significant portion of his time for next year.”

The full extent of his workload, even at second base, appears to be in flux, too. The Mets have top prospect Jett Williams, who is capable of playing second base, brewing in the minors, and he could even make his MLB debut next season. Luisangel Acuna and Ronny Mauricio will also be vying for consistent time in the big leagues, while the Mets could also hit the free-agent market to bring in another infielder, as well.

If, say, Alex Bregman was signed, third baseman Brett Baty could also be in the equation at second.

