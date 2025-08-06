Ex-Hofstra softball star Jen Pawol to become MLB’s first female umpire

Former Hofstra softball star Jen Pawol is becoming the first female umpire in Major League Baseball history to appear in a regular-season game, as she will work this weekend’s series between the Marlins and Braves down in Atlanta.

That includes both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader and Sunday’s series finale, in which she will be behind home plate.

As a catcher with Hofstra University on Long Island, Pawol was a three-time All-Conference pick and represented Team USA on its women’s national baseball team in 2001.

The 48-year-old broke into Major League Baseball’s umpiring ranks nine years ago at the Rookie Ball level after working at the NCAA level from 2010 to 2016. She reached Triple-A in 2023, where she became the first female umpire ever to work its championship game.

Last season saw her become the first female to umpire a spring training game in 17 years.

Pawol’s appearance will finally allow MLB to join the NBA and NFL as Big 4 sports leagues that have used female officials. The NBA first used a female referee in 1997, and the NFL followed suit in 2015. The NHL has yet to employ a female on-ice official.

