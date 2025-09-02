Jessica Pegula stays perfect, beats Krejcikova to reach US Open semis

Sep 2, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) celebrates after match point against Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) (not pictured) on day ten of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jessica Pegula has reached the US Open semifinals for the second year running after a clinical straight-sets victory over Barbora Krejcikova at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Pegula, the 2024 runner-up, wrapped up a 6-3, 6-3 victory in an hour and 26 minutes in a near-flawless display in the early session on Ashe.

Krejcikova, who saved eight match points in a marathon fourth-round victory over Taylor Townsend on Sunday, never looked like reaching those levels again on Tuesday against an opponent who delivered an assured and composed performance throughout.

The two-time grand slam champion did briefly threaten to mount another comeback on Tuesday when she broke Pegula midway through the second set, when Pegula was up a double break at 4-1.

Pegula, however, quickly recovered to brush off that mini-wobble and hold serve in her next service game. She then sealed the match by breaking Krejcikova’s serve for a fifth time in the match.

The American has yet to drop a set en route to the 2025 US Open semifinal, although she is also yet to face a player inside the WTA top 50. She will face the winner of tonight’s clash between World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and 60th seed Marketa Vondrousova in Thursday’s semifinal.

At 31, Pegula has become only the second woman in the open era to reach the first two Grand Slam semi-finals of her career after turning 30. Former US Open champion Flavia Pennetta became the first to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows in 2013 and 2015.

Pegula, who lost 7-5, 7-5 against Sabalenka in last year’s final, said in an on-court interview after Tuesday’s victory that she has been playing “really great tennis” at this year’s competition.

She also said she was happy to have snuffed out any prospects of a Krejcikova comeback in the second set, referencing Krejcikova’s incredible comeback against Townsend on Sunday.

“I’ve been playing really solid and having good starts. She had a couple of really good returns when I was serving at 4-1, and we all saw what she did against Taylor, so I’m happy that we’re done,” Pegula said on court.

She also noted that she now feels comfortable on the US Open courts – something that would have been unimaginable ten years ago.

“It’s crazy to feel this comfortable on the biggest court in the world with the craziest crowd and the best players. It’s something that 10 years ago I never thought I’d be good at this, but I guess I am.”

