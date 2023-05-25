5 free agents that make sense for Jets to pursue during OTAs

The next phase of the NFL offseason is fully underway and the New York Jets continue to be busy.

Whether it’s bringing in controversial players for workouts, dealing with contract negotiations of top players, or injury scares to stars, the Jets have certainly had their hands full over the last few weeks.

Even with the large amounts of news coming out of 1 Jets Drive, the excitement level is off the charts for a team that hasn’t played in a playoff game in over a decade. That excitement could grow if the team decides it’s not done adding to the roster with several free agents still available.

Like most general managers, Joe Douglas will never be standing pact while offseason activities continue into the month of June. With plenty of options still available to improve the team, the Jets could be in a nice position to put the finishing touches on the roster over the next few weeks.

Here are five names to keep an eye on that the Jets could consider going after.

Dalton Risner – OG

Risner has plenty of starting experience after being a second round pick from Denver and is surprisingly still on the open market. New York certainly has all the starting positions filled, but Risner would be an excellent depth piece to solidify the line should one of them go down. The depth of the team only looks good until players actually start getting hurt. You can never have enough offensive line help.

Marcus Peters – CB

Marcus Peters is an aging corner, two years removed from ACL surgery, but has the experience needed to be a solid player in this league. The question is, will that be at corner, or will he need to change positions. A potential move to safety could add years on Peters’ career and also give the Jets a veteran presence in the back end while adding to their already solid depth.

John Johnson – S

Speaking of solid safeties…Johnson is years removed from not living up to his long-term deal with Cleveland but he’s still a good enough player to fit a specific role on a team like the Jets. New York has plenty of bodies in the secondary but adding another veteran presence can’t hurt in a loaded AFC.

Leonard Floyd – OLB

The top available free agent available is pass rushing dynamo Leonard Floyd. Floyd was a cap casualty for the Rams this past offseason but still possesses good athleticism and moves to be a commodity on almost every other roster. The Jets are loaded up front, but they live by the mantra you can never have enough pass rushers. It would make a lot of sense to add another vet with Will McDonald and Jermaine Johnson.

Ezekiel Elliott – RB

A lot of analysts and fans don’t see a good fit with Zeke and the Jets. To a point, I understand that. Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and Israel Abanikanda should be all the team needs. However, having a goalline presence like Elliott who can succeed in short-yardage situations would be a major help for the organization and allow Hall to fully recover from his ACL injury. Elliott also still seems interested at least in joining the Jets high-priced staff.

