Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker likely out for season with torn triceps

New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a torn triceps that will land him on injured reserve and likely end his season just days before kick-off for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the severity of the injury on Thursday morning, after it came to light a day earlier that the 26-year-old guard had sustained a serious arm injury.

This is the second time in his career that a torn triceps has derailed his season. It was one of the knocks that limited him to just 12 games between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

Now, the final year of his rookie contract has gone up in smoke, meaning he will have to prove to teams that he is capable of staying healthy when he hits free agency next offseason.

Vera-Tucker was to be looked upon as an anchor of the Jets’ offensive line, especially as a mentor to his young peers, second-year Penn State product Olu Fashunu and rookie right tackle Armand Membou, whom the Jets took No. 7 overall during April’s draft.

Now that he is done for the season, first-year head coach Aaron Glenn will have to scramble his line and find the right combination for Week 1 against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The most logical move is to shift starting center Joe Tippmann to right guard, where he has experience. Josh Myers can then slot in at center.

Much of the Jets’ success is reliant on how the offensive line holds up this season. With Justin Fields getting a two-year tryout to prove he is the franchise quarterback, his protection is imperative to give him the best chance of succeeding. More importantly, though, is that Gang Green’s offense has been headlined as a run-first group, with a three-pronged attack including Breece Hall, Isaiah Davis, and Braelon Allen.

