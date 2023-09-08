Jets betting promos: Best sportsbook bonuses for Week 1 Bills showdown

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The 2023 NFL season begins with an AFC East rivalry game and these Jets betting promos can raise the stakes on this matchup. The Jets will host the Bills on the first Monday Night Football game of the year.

Football fans can take advantage of these Jets betting promos to start locking up guaranteed bonuses and other creative offers. New users can sign up and reap the benefits of these offers for any NFL Week 1 game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Jets Betting Promos: Score Top Bonuses on AFC East Rivalry

The Jets are one of the most exciting teams in the NFL right now. The defense is elite and the offense looks to be catching up. Trading for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will help with that. Gang Green kicks off the season on Monday Night Football against a familiar foe, the Bills. This Jets-Bills game features one of the best quarterback matchups of the year. Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen are sure to bring the heat for this pivotal AFC East matchup. Let’s take a closer look at these Jets betting promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 on the Jets, Get $200 Instantly

No matter who wins on Monday Night Football, bettors can wind up with $200 in bonuses. Activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo and bet $5 on the Jets or Bills. This will trigger an instant payout. New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on any NFL game. Bettors can start testing out the easy-to-use app with a slew of bonus bets. This is one of the best NFL Week 1 opportunities for football fans.

Click here to create a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook and win $200 in bonus bets instantly for NFL Week 1.

Win $200 Bonus, NFL Sunday Ticket Discount on FanDuel Sportsbook

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

FanDuel Sportsbook is dishing out multiple offers to new players. Create a new account and download the app to qualify for this double-sided promo. Place a bet of $5 or more to lock in both bonuses. New players will receive $200 in sportsbook bonuses no matter what happens in the selected game. Not to mention, players can also get a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Football fans can sign up with NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube and YouTube TV.

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out a $200 bonus and $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount for NFL Week 1. Click here and download the app to claim this promo.

Caesars Sportsbook is Home to $250 Jets Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for football fans ahead of the 2023 NFL season. First off, bettors who place a $50+ bet on Jets-Bills will win $250 in bonus bets automatically. However, that’s just the start of what’s to come. Football bettors can take advantage of daily odds boosts every single week of the season. These could include unique parlays, individual player props, and more.

Use this link and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET to win $250 in bonuses on Jets vs. Bills this week.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Secure $1,500 Bet for Monday Night Football

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is the easiest way to go all in on Monday Night Football this week. Bettors who take advantage of this offer can place a real money wager of up to $1,500 on the game. Any losses on that initial wager will be offset with a refund in bonus bets. For instance, someone who bets $1,000 on the Bills and loses will get $1,000 back in bonuses. Although winning is half the battle, this promo provides a safety net for first-time bettors.

Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and activate a $1,500 first bet for the Jets on Monday Night Football.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Win $200 on the Jets

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook is offering an offer that seems like it’s too good to be true. New players who sign up and activate this promo only need to place a $1 bet on the Jets. That will trigger a $200 payout when Monday Night Football ends. This offer will set players up with $200 in bonuses to use on the rest of the NFL season. Bet365 Sportsbook is currently up and running in several states: New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa.

Bet365 Sportsbook is offering a 200-1 guaranteed payou on the Jets. Click here to claim this offer.

PointsBet Sportsbook Start With Jets-Bills Second Chance Bet

PointsBet Sportsbook States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV CLAIM OFFER SIGN-UP BONUS $150 FANATICS DISCOUNT

BET $50, GET BET NOW

Don’t look now, but PointsBet Sportsbook is rolling out one of the most creative NFL offers on the market. New users can score 10 second chance bets worth up to $100 each. That totals $1,000 in potential bonuses. Your first 10 wagers in the PointsBet Sportsbook app will be backed up by up to $100 in bonuses. This is a great way to get a feel for the app with a second chance to win.

New bettors on PointsBet Sportsbook are eligible for up to $1,000 in second chance bets. Click this link to register now.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.