Jets vs. Bills Week 2 preview: Surprising offensive day in store for Gang Green?

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Glenn might not be into moral victories, but his first game as New York Jets head coach went better than many expected, even with Chris Boswell’s 60-yard last-minute field goal leading to a heartbreaking 34-32 loss against old friend Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Things are not going to get any easier for Gang Green, as Week 2 features a visit on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) from the powerhouse Buffalo Bills, who are fresh off a thrilling 41-40 comeback victory on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Consider this a great early measuring stick for Glenn and the Jets, who could prove that they are moving in the right direction with a competitive showing against the heavily-favored Bills.

Here are three things to watch:

Bills vs. Jets Week 2: 3 things to watch

A big offensive day for the Jets’ offense?

While the Bills are usually known for their defensive prowess, they were ripped apart for 40 by Baltimore’s dynamic duo of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

The Jets’ core is nowhere near that level, but quarterback Justin Fields and running back Breece Hall have similar skillsets that could potentially cause the Bills some problems if they are unable to clean up their Week 1 issues.

Fields looked like a franchise quarterback in his team debut, completing 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards and one passing touchdown, along with 48 yards and two scores on the ground. Hall, who quieted offseason uncertainty with 107 yards on 19 carries against the Steelers, flashed the speed and power that has been suggested for years that he can be a bellcow back in New York.

This isn’t to say that they will run rampant over Buffalo, but it could provide the AFC East favorites with an awkward matchup.

It can get so much worse

The offense’s solid day in Week 1 was ultimately undone by a defense that failed to answer the call, specifically in the secondary. New York allowed Rodgers to complete 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s win.

Yes, Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, but at 41, he has naturally slowed. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a completely different animal coming off an MVP campaign.

The 29-year-old ripped Baltimore apart for 394 yards and two touchdowns on 33 of 46 passing, and is poised to have a field day against the Jets’ secondary — their performance in the season opener was deemed “unacceptable” by Sauce Gardner.

Brandon Stephens, who came over from the Ravens on a three-year, $36 million deal, was targeted and often burned by Rodgers, allowing five receptions on seven targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

No nonsense

The Jets are ensuring that players are being held accountable for their mistakes, and they made an example out of special teamer Xavier Gipson on Wednesday by cutting him after his costly kick-return fumble allowed the Steelers to jump back into the game.

Glenn tried to diffuse the situation on Wednesday, but the message is clear.

“I want it to be known that the decisions that are made are not rash decisions and never based off one incident, and I’ll keep it at that,” Glenn said. “Xavier’s a really good player — he’s going to play in this league — but I thought it was time for us to move on in another direction. So I’ll leave it at that.”

There is some contradiction in his statement, especially when he said following Sunday’s loss that “you will not be on the field with this team if you’re going to cause us to lose games, if you’re going to cause issues like that.”

Expect to see some cleaner football against Buffalo, or more changes could be on the horizon.

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com