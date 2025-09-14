Jets embarrassed by Bills 30-10 in Week 2 reality check

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts after rushing the ball for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets’ season-opening offensive success was probably a mirage.

Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium provided a serious reality check for Gang Green and just how far first-year head coach Aaron Glenn has to take his team toward contention. They were smacked by the AFC East-favorite Buffalo Bills 30-10, relegating them to 0-2 on the young season.

“When it comes to this game, very disappointed,” Glenn said. “All three phases… I want to take a look at every player, I want to take a look at every coach. There’s no stone that won’t go unturned when figuring out the issue.”

After hanging 32 points on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, the Jets were held to a measly 154 total yards compared to the Bills’ 403. Quarterback Justin Fields, who left the game early with a concussion, completed just three of 11 passes for 27 yards. His backup, Tyrod Taylor, did not fare much better, as he went 7-for-1 for 56 yards and a garbage-time touchdown.

The Bills scored on each of their first four possessions — two field goals and two touchdowns — to take a 20-0 lead midway through the second quarter that ultimately put the game away early.

Reigning MVP and Bills quarterback Josh Allen passed for only 148 yards, letting his running game do the work. James Cook was unstoppable, putting up 132 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns.

“Very disappointing,” cornerback Suce Gardner said. “We’ve got to be better all-around.”

Gang Green was rife with issues yet again, which is a bad look for Glenn, who continues to preach disciplined football. It was Michael Clemons’ roughing-the-passer penalty on a 3rd-&-19 that gave the Bills new life on their opening drive and set up their opening score.

Fields was the very next play from scrimmage to give the ball right back to the Bills, who took a field goal out of it. Cook then put the game away with a 44-yard touchdown run.

“They kept the ball, and we didn’t keep the ball,” Glenn said. “It’s just that simple.”

It was so lopsided that the Bills pulled a number of their starters down the stretch, including Allen, while cruising to a second successive victory.

