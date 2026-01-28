Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Brian Duker during training camp at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets are taking a gamble with their defense, as they have hired Brian Duker as their defensive coordinator on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Duker, who spent the previous two seasons as the Miami Dolphins’ pass game coordinator and secondary coach, worked under Glenn, then the defensive coordinator, while with the Detroit Lions.

“During our time in Detroit, Brian consistently demonstrated a high football acumen and an aggressive approach to defense,” an official statement from Glenn read. “I’m confident that his energy and knowledge of the game will help elevate our players and push this team forward.”

It will be Glenn, not Duker, who will call the Jets’ defensive plays in 2026. It is believed to be a significant reason why talks with former Giants and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale fell through.

Gang Green’s defense is in need of a significant overhaul after selling off two of its foundational assets during a 3-14 debacle in 2025. In November, first-year general manager Darren Mougey sent cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

Only the Cowboys allowed more points than the Jets’ 503 this season, while their 6,045 total yards allowed ranked eighth-worst in the NFL.

The hope is that Glenn and Duker can recreate some of the magic that helped the Lions get back on track and become a force in the NFC North, but they also have to find a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Tanner Engstrand on Tuesday.

