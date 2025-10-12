Jets find new, embarrassing way to lose in 13-11 stinker to Broncos, fall to 0-6

The New York Jets’ misery and dysfunction is now truly international.

Justin Fields’s offense had an atrocious day in London, and Aaron Glenn’s nightmare start as head coach continued, as Gang Green fell 13-11 in a punt-and-sack-fest to the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to fall to 0-6.

“We put ourselves in this hole,” Glenn said. “And we claim that. We’re going to continue to work… It is what it is. We have to keep working. No one is going to feel sorry for you.”

It is the third time in franchise history that the Jets have started 0-6 in a season, the others being 1996, when they went 1-15, and 2020, when they went 2-14.

These 2025 Jets don’t look like they have a prayer of winning a single game despite being in the majority of their first six, as this is a team that appears truly allergic to positive results.

Fields completed just 9 of 17 passes for 45 yards and was sacked nine times — most of them a result of the quarterback holding on to the ball for far too long — while the offense mustered an embarrassing total of just 82 yards. It was the third-fewest yards put up in a single game by a Jets offense in team history.

“It obviously wasn’t good enough,” Glenn said. “It’s tough being close. At some point, we gotta finish one of these here… The passing game was nonexistent. That’s something we have to get better at. [The Broncos] did a really good job of pressuring our quarterback… It was tough.”

Despite all of that, Glenn’s men had an opportunity to win after the defense forced a holding penalty on Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz in their own end zone for a safety with 4:56 left in the third quarter, giving the Jets an unlikely 11-10 lead.

But the Jets would muster just 13 total yards on their next three drives, giving the Broncos enough chances to generate something on a day in which they were held to just 246 yards, with quarterback Bo Nix completing 19 of 30 attempts for 174 yards and a touchdown. A 10-play, 65-yard drive resulted in a Will Lutz 27-yard field goal with 5:06 remaining in regulation.

The Jets managed to get the ball twice in those final minutes, but lost a combined six yards on nine plays, which included Fields getting sacked twice on the final four snaps of the day. On New York’s final offensive snap, Glenn opted to forego a 62-yard field goal attempt on a 4th-&-8 with 1:14 remaining and instead watched as his quarterback was sacked for a 12-yard loss.

The majority of the day’s scoring came in the first quarter, including the game’s lone touchdown. With the Jets leading 6-3 thanks to a pair of Nick Folk field goals, Nix hit a wide-open Nate Adkins for a 16-yard passing score as the opening stanza expired.

In the final five possessions of the first half, the teams combined for four punts before the Jets put together one of the more mystifying two-minute drills in recent memory. With all three of their timeouts and possession with 3:22 left, the Jets showed zero urgency despite approaching midfield, opting not to take any of their timeouts until there was 1:04 remaining.

They responded by running the ball twice and using another timeout before Fields was sacked to move the Jets back to their 41-yard line. Following a six-yard completion with 37 seconds left, they simply ran the clock out despite trying for at least a Hail Mary.

“I knew we were getting the ball back,” Glenn said. “We didn’t know if we had the first down or not. Once it got to fourth down… they had a timeout left, and we didn’t want to give them a chance to give them the ball back and give them a field goal. That’s not the smartest thing to do.”

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com