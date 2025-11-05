Jets host Browns in Week 10 after ‘winning’ NFL trade deadline

The yet-again-rebuilding New York Jets host the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

New York arrives at the contest feeling good with a 39-38 comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 ahead of last week’s bye. Cleveland has lost four of its last five games on the way to a disappointing 2-6 start to the season. While the Jets sold critical defensive pieces for future assets yesterday, New York still possesses enough talent on the offensive side of the football to win against the Browns in Week 10.

Life without Sauce, Quinnen

The Jets emerged with their heads held high after yesterday’s trade deadline after exchanging All-Pro athletes for multiple first-round draft picks. Following the trades of Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis and Quinnen Williams to Dallas, the Jets have an enviable amount of draft capital over the next few seasons. New York added three first-round picks, a second-round selection, and a pair of young roster players for two of their best defensive talents. While Jets general manager Darren Mougey didn’t make his team’s 2025 season any easier, he helped position New York in the right direction to move forward.

New York isn’t stripped of all its talent entirely. Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson still form a young core to build around on the offensive side of the ball. With five first-round choices over the next two draft classes, New York can either re-build the defensive (and add a young quarterback) or use that draft capital to acquire a disgruntled star from elsewhere around the NFL.

Hall on pace to reach 1,000 yards

The 24-year-old running back from Iowa State has had a quiet season by most accounts as most people look at his two touchdowns and wonder where the production has gone. However, Hall has gained 581 yards on 117 yards, an average of 5 yards per run, through eight games this season. If he continues at his current pace, the second-round pick will likely achieve his first 1,000 rushing season in the NFL. Hall fell less than a first down shy of the 1,000-yard plateau in 2023 when he finished with 994 yards on 223 carries.

With Wilson back on the practice field following a knee injury, there could be some additional room for Hall to operate this weekend against Cleveland. The Browns will have to keep an eye on the dynamic wide receiver from Ohio State, even if he’s not playing at full strength. In six games this season, Wilson has 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. His 18 first downs over six contests gives him an average of three chain-moving players per game, so there is no way Cleveland’s defensive coaches don’t try to slow down Wilson, if he is able to play on Sunday afternoon.

One silver lining for the Jets: Home cooking, sort of

While the one-win Jets only victory came on the road this season, New York has a pair of one-score losses from Week 1 and Week 7 to hang their helmets on this season. Josh Allen and the Bills make just about everyone look silly (until the playoffs) and the 15-point loss to Dallas was an all-around forgettable effort. But overall, New York has shown up with competitive efforts for Jets fans making the trip to the Meadowlands.

Despite the four-game home losing streak, New York could be well-positioned to treat the fans to a win this weekend against the Browns. The Browns feature rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, a second-round selection from Ohio State. The 22-year-old has collected 486 yards on 118 carries with five touchdown dashes into the painted area. Cleveland also features a rookie, Dillon Gabriel, calling for snaps following Deshaun Watson’s addition to the physically unable to perform list a few weeks ago.

If there is a desirable matchup for a reconfiguring defense for the Jets, New York having to face a rookie QB-RB combo is about as ideal as it gets in the NFL. The Jets will have a brand new gameplan to execute, and that might be enough to cause confusion amongst the first-year starters for the Browns.

