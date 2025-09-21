Jets fall to Buccaneers on last second field goal after crazy fourth-quarter rally

The Jets’ Tyrod Taylor completed 26-of-36 passes, and finished with 197 passing yards. He also threw two touchdown passes — more than Mayfield. He rushed eight times for 48 yards.

The New York Jets, in two of their first three losses to open the season, have flashed the potential of their offense.

In Week 1, starting quarterback Justin Fields completed 16-of-22 passes for 218 yards, and ran 12 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Following an abomination of a 30-10 Week 2 home loss to the New England Patriots and through the first three quarters of Sunday’s 29-27 road loss to the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers — sans Fields, who was out with a concussion — it seemed like the magic had faded.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Jets were down 17 and yet to score a touchdown. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, under center in place of Fields, had been sacked four times Sunday afternoon. Sauce Gardner left the game in the final quarter to be evaluated for a concussion after he took down Bucky Irving on the drive following New York’s first touchdown of the day.

Leave it to the Jets to make this interesting — and then let an improbable comeback slip away.

Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn is not one to accept moral victories, but after the game, he told reporters that he saw something to build on.

“We have a lot of games to go play, and you can build on this,” Glenn said. “The one thing I don’t do, which I understand that New York media tries to do, is the negative parts of it, but I’m not going to be that way. … We’re gonna look at the things we did well, and we’re going to continue to push forward. Because we’re gonna to improve, and we’re gonna make sure we get over the hump. I do know that.”

Will McDonald IV’s blocked field goal

Late in the fourth quarter, coming off the second Jets’ touchdown of the frame, Mayfield gained 33 yards on a big run. The Buccaneers moved into field goal range. All they needed to do was run down the clock as much as they could and finish the Jets.

They set up for the field goal. And Will McDonald IV, hopping (legally) over the Buccaneers’ offensive line, blocked it.

McDonald returned the ball for a 50-yard touchdown. The Jets, improbably, had tied the game at 26. They took the lead with a Nick Folk extra point.

https://x.com/nyjets/status/1969857517103763697

Jets’ 4th quarter rally falls short

Sunday’s loss contained flashes of what the Jets offense could be. Taylor completed 26-of-36 passes, and finished with 197 passing yards. He also threw two touchdown passes — more than Mayfield. He rushed eight times for 48 yards.

Early in the final quarter, New York’s scoring had consisted of just two field goals from Folk. They trailed 23–6. They put together their best drive of the afternoon. They gained 80 yards on 10 plays. Taylor capped it off by finding Garrett Wilson for an 11-yard short route passing touchdown.

With less than four minutes to play, the Jets had the ball at 4th and goal. The Jets went for the touchdown, and Taylor found Allen Lazard at the back of the endzone. The play was reviewed, but stood. New York trailed by just one touchdown.

Tampa Bay came back, as they had in their first two wins of the season. The Buccaneers have trailed in all three of their games to open the season and required a final-minute score to win.

This time, Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin drilled the field goal to walk off the Jets.