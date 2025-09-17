Jets look to plunder first win of 2025 from Buccaneers

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Jets are taking off to Tampa Bay this Sunday for a showdown with the Buccaneers as they hunt for their first win of the 2025 season.

Standing in the way is an undefeated squad led by quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’s started the season with five touchdown passes and no interceptions in leading Tampa Bay to a 2-0 start, and first place in a very winnable NFC South that will likely be a two-horse race alongside the Atlanta Falcons.

The Jets, meanwhile, had a rough game in Week 2. They were blown out, losing 30-10, as their offense couldn’t find any consistency against a tough Buffalo Bills squad. Making matters worse, the Jets’ defense once again cost the team the win and any chance to score their way back into it, which has occurred over these past two weeks.

Adding insult to injury, the Jets’ newly signed quarterback, Justin Fields, was ruled out on Wednesday with a concussion. When he’ll return to the lineup is not yet known.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a 14-year veteran, will get the start for Gang Green this Sunday, hoping to lead the Jets to their first win of the season and avoid an 0-3 start. The last time the Jets started out with three straight losses was 2021, when they wound up losing the first 13 games.

With the switch of the quarterbacks for Week 3, this Jets team hopes to find a winning rhythm and momentum, and avoid yet another lost season.

It’s no secret that Gang Green is searching for its first playoff spot in 15 years. Fans have been waiting impatiently to see the Jets in the postseason since 2010, when they made an unexpected run to the AFC Championship Game.

An 0-3 start would deliver a crushing blow to breaking the league’s longest playoff drought. Just six teams in NFL history have overcome such a brutal start to make the postseason — the last one being the 2018 Houston Texans.

The Jets, along with their head coach, Aaron Glenn, have their eyes on future glory, but if they want to enjoy a taste of it this season, they’ll need to get into win-now mode starting this Sunday.

Game time in Tampa is 1 p.m. on Sept. 21, with Fox covering the action.

