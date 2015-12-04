Jets coach Bowles: ‘Revis is out’ for Giants showdown

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles stood behind the lectern Friday and delivered the news flash that seemed inevitable about …

Darrelle Revis of the New York Jets walks off the field with his teammates after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo Credit: Bryan R. Smith

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles stood behind the lectern Friday and delivered the news flash that seemed inevitable about Darrelle Revis and the state of Revis Island for the Jets’ game against the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“Revis is out,” the coach said.

This will make two straight games missed for the 30-year-old shutdown corner because of the concussion he suffered Nov. 22 at Houston. And it’s looking as if his understudy will be shut down for this game, too.

Marcus Williams suffered a sprained left MCL while he was playing the part of Revis in the first quarter of last Sunday’s win over Miami. It happened on the play in which he made his team-leading fifth interception.

The second-year pro said he missed one game with this injury at North Dakota State. He also said the knee is “getting better” and his availability would be “a game-time decision.” But he hasn’t practiced this week. Bowles said Williams is doubtful and added, “I’m skeptical” about him playing.

Even Williams said, “An extra week would definitely help for sure.”

This isn’t the best week to be shorthanded with Odell Beckham Jr.’s sure hands in the picture.

“He’s a challenge even if we had them,” Bowles said.

Nickel corner Buster Skrine and Darrin Walls could be in line again for work at the spot opposite Antonio Cromartie, just like after Williams got hurt. Dime back Dexter McDougle and 2013 first-rounder Dee Milliner, who has yet to play on defense since returning three games ago from short-term IR, are available as well.

Walls mostly has served as a special-teamer this season, but the fifth-year pro started 12 games last season. Bowles said he played well against the Dolphins.

“He’s calm,” Bowles said. “He gives us some experience back there, and he understands what’s going on with the game and he’s a competitor.”

Walls believes he’s a better player in 2015.

“I think with Revis and Cro coming back, I’m learning from those guys,” Walls said. “If you watch the way they practice, it only makes you work harder and practice better.”

Revis was finally able to attend meetings Friday, then was sent home. So how about Dec. 13 against visiting Tennessee?

“Hopefully, he feels better next week,” Bowles said. “Right now, it’s too early to tell.”

Notes & quotes: Safety Dion Bailey (sprained ankle) was declared out. He will miss his fourth straight game . . . Linebacker Calvin Pace (abdominal strain) practiced on a limited basis and is questionable. “I’ll test it and we’ll see what happens,” Pace said. “If you see me out there at the national anthem, it’s a go . . . If not, Trevor Reilly will do a good job.”