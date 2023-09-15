Jets see supreme confidence from Nathaniel Hackett and Zach Wilson to save 2023 season

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson looks to pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

FLORHAM PARK — For better or worse, the 2023 season for the New York Jets hinges on the performances of Nathaniel Hackett and Zach Wilson.

Quite the difference from what the expectation was just a week ago.

With the injury to Aaron Rodgers, New York now turns to the adjustments made by their offensive coordinator and backup quarterback to help save their season. Luckily for them, they have an experienced offensive coordinator leading the charge.

“You always have a plan, every quarterback is different. Every quarterback likes certain things. So we wanted to switch to those to make sure that he was in a good comfort level and able to make some plays which he did, especially there at the end,” Hackett told reporters Thursday.

Hackett’s relationship with Rodgers was a big reason for the Hall-of-Famer’s choice to become a member of the Jets. Now, the goals both had going into a new season together have been squashed.

Although it doesn’t mean the 40-year-old quarterback will be done with the game.

“Whenever Aaron (Rodgers) has his mind set on something, good luck for anyone that wants to change his mind,” stated the former Packer’s offensive coordinator.

Whether or not the team was prepared for it, they have to prepare for Wilson being the starting quarterback for the next 16 games, and potentially more. Over the last two seasons, Wilson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in almost every statistical category.

His offseason “reset” may have lasted just one game, but the Jets see a changed quarterback and one that they believe can win them football games throughout the year. It also helps that his 14/21 passing performance that led to a Monday night win showed that he has improved in overall footwork and (for the most part) decision-making.

“We always want to make sure we’ve got our brothers back, & if he doesn’t know that, then I’m doing my job wrong,” Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “I want to make sure I give him all the empowerment in the world, & I know all the other guys feel the same about it.”

The support Wilson has seen from his teammates has been important for his confidence and has allowed him to re-find the love he had for football when he got to the NFL.

“I truly believe in myself, and I think that’s the first step to being in the NFL. You have to believe in yourself first, and the rest can take care of itself,” Wilson explained.

The third-year quarterback out of BYU confirmed he had spoken to Rodgers shortly after the injury but is looking to give the four-time NFL MVP some space. That means the locker room and practices are solely based on preparing Wilson for the season ahead.

Wilson will be highlighted for the next couple of weeks. A tougher schedule and a date with Dallas on Sunday means that the Jets will need to play the underdog role for a majority of their contests. The relationship between Wilson and his offensive coordinator will be extremely important.

That relationship has already blossomed through the few months the two have been together.

“We have so much love, and I’ve really enjoyed working with him,” Wilson explained. “You can’t miss out on TD, Todd Downing, and Rob Calabrese, who has been with me for three years and who I find very close, and we’ve grown a lot together, and our quarterback room in general. So, I’m very excited about the group that we have.”

Hackett shares those strong feelings as well.

“My respect for him is off the charts. For a guy to not have any practice to come in there and execute the way that he did (Monday night). It’s so great to see,” Hackett said of Wilson’s play. “I think Zach did a really good job and I think he kept his composure and that’s all you can ask.”

Love and affection can only go so far in an NFL season. Wilson has improved throughout the offseason, but going against some of the top defenses in the league won’t be an easy task. Hackett’s help as an offensive play-caller will certainly help, but if the Jets want to get to the playoffs without Rodgers, the symbiotic relationship between quarterback and play-caller will need to be even stronger than before.

