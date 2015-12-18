Jets-Cowboys: 3 keys to Week 15 matchup in Dallas

The Jets have won three in a row entering a rare Saturday night visit to Dallas, and they might need …

Ryan Fitzpatrick has nine touchdowns and zero interceptions during his last three games. Photo Credit: Amazon.com

The Jets have won three in a row entering a rare Saturday night visit to Dallas, and they might need to double that streak to reach the postseason.

As one of three 8-5 teams — and the one with the toughest remaining schedule — battling for two AFC wild-card spots, Gang Green can’t afford complacency against the struggling Cowboys (4-9).

Here’s a look at the keys to this matchup as the Jets look to extend their winning ways to four games.

Ride on Ryan

Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick — who will now force the Jets to send a sixth-round pick to the Texans after playing in 70% of the team’s snaps this season — is enjoying one of his best three-game stretches as a pro. He’s tossed nine touchdowns without a pick as the Jets have won each week.

Dallas’ pass defense has allowed the third-fewest TDs through the air, but the unit also has the second-fewest interceptions this season. The Jets should feel comfortable letting Fitzpatrick sling it around.

Crumbling Cassel

Obviously, Matt Cassel is no Tony Romo. He’s a backup quarterback. But the Cowboys surely hoped for more from the injury fill-in than what they’ve gotten: seven games (six starts), 177 yards per game, 59.2% completion rate, five touchdowns, six interceptions and just one win.

Jets cornerbacks Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie should be feeling confident, even opposite All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant.

Give and take

Only three teams have created more turnovers than the Jets’ 24. At the other end are the Cowboys, who have an NFL-low eight take-aways all season.

Winning the turnover battle looks like an easy proposition on paper, but it will be up to the Jets to execute against the NFC East bottom-feeders.

SCOTT’S PREDICTION

Jets 20, Cowboys 10