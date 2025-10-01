Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Aaron Glenn’s reign is starting a lot like the others, as the New York Jets already find themselves in an 0-4 hole entering a Week 5 home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

An attempted comeback on Monday night in Miami fell short, making it the third one-score loss from Gang Green in their first four games of the campaign. And while Glenn isn’t the business of consolation prizes, or so he says, there is at least some indication that a few things are working in the Jets’ favor.

Justin Fields got back on track after missing Week 3 with a concussion, having arguably his best game yet in New York. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 226 yards, rushed for an additional 81, and picked up two scores (one passing, one rushing).

The dual threat that Glenn and GM Darren Mougey believe in certainly exists, and Breece Hall’s support —he rushed for 81 yards of his own in Miami—provides another significant building block.

Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Cowboys could provide another significant step in the right direction, considering Dallas’ defense is one of the worst in the league. Who could have seen that coming when they traded their best player, Micah Parsons, to the Green Bay Packers just before the start of the season?

The Cowboys have allowed the most total yards and passing yards in the NFL this season, while ranking 20th in run defense. Only the Baltimore Ravens have allowed more points than their 132.

It’s a prime opportunity for Fields to air it out and show what he can do with his arm, especially because he’ll have to keep up with Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys’ quarterback is reminiscent of an old gunslinger. He leads the NFL in completions (121), attempts (166), and passing yards (1,119), while posting six touchdowns with three interceptions.

He completed 31 of 40 attempts on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers for 319 yards and three touchdowns, though it was only good enough for a 40-40 tie.

Another big day could be in store against a Jets defense that has yet to force an interception through four games. Their opponents’ 6.8 net yards gained per pass attempt ranks eighth-worst in the NFL, while only seven other teams have yielded more passing touchdowns than New York’s seven.

All signs are pointing toward another shootout at MetLife Stadium.

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com