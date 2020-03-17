Jets demon Tom Brady announces he’s not returning to Patriots

Tom Brady — the man who tormented the New York Jets and the rest of the NFL for two decades — announced on social media that he will not be returning to the New England Patriots for the 2020 season.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible team accomplishments,” Brady wrote. “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency opened on Monday, allowing teams to negotiate with player agents. Several deals have already been agreed to, but players cannot officially sign until Wednesday.

Brady officially becomes an unrestricted free agent tomorrow where he can sign with a new team — one that is out of the AFC East and away from the Jets, who have been plagued by the Patriots for the better part of 20 years.

After all, it was the Jets who ushered in the Brady era when they knocked Drew Bledsoe out of a Week 2 game in 2001. In 36 career games against the Jets, Brady went 29-7.

He will depart the Patriots as their most important face on franchise’s Mt. Rushmore. The 42-year-old — along with head coach Bill Belichick — put New England on the football map by becoming the most successful franchise of the past 20 years with 18 winning seasons, 17 AFC East division titles, 17 trips to the playoffs, nine AFC Championships, and six Super Bowl titles.

Within that extended dynasty, Brady flourished as one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history with 74,571 and 541 touchdown passes.

While his better days are certainly behind him as he stares down his 43rd birthday in August, Brady still had a productive 2019 season within a Patriots team that lacked bona fide playmakers.

That production of 4,000-plus yards and 24 touchdowns has two known teams interested, though his market isn’t as bountiful as once predicted.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers are believed to be the two favorites for Brady’s signature after both franchises moved on from their marquee quarterbacks in Jameis Winston and Philip Rivers.