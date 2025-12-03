Jets look to keep momentum moving in Week 14 vs. Dolphins

Florham Park felt unusually focused this week. Not tense, not frantic — focused. The New York Jets, sitting at 3–9 and officially locked into yet another losing season, began preparations for their second meeting with the Miami Dolphins, knowing precisely what this matchup represents.

It isn’t a playoff chase or a divisional decider. It’s something simpler, but no less meaningful for a team trying to build a new identity under a new coaching staff: a chance to respond.

Their 27–21 loss to Miami in Week 4 has resurfaced in conversations throughout the building. That game was one of the first early signs of how the Jets would become inconsistent and competitive in flashes, but ultimately unable to finish the job. This week, players and coaches have spoken quietly but honestly about that missed opportunity. The rematch presents a chance to rectify the situation.

After Sunday’s 27–24 victory over the Falcons, head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t spend a second selling satisfaction. Instead, he offered a reminder that the Jets’ journey is far from finished.

“Make no mistake about it, we have a long way to go,” Glenn said on Wednesday . He acknowledged the positives but made it clear that improvement remains non-



negotiable.

There were “some good things,” he said, but also issues the team “really has to get ready to clean up,” adding, “We’re not hiding from those things.”

That message, honest, direct, and unflinching, forms the backdrop for the Jets’ Week 14 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. This rematch arrives with the subtle tension of a rivalry meeting and the broader implications of a cultural test.

Tyrod Taylor remains at the center of New York’s offensive hopes. While the Jets’ season has been turbulent, the veteran backup has provided a glimpse of something the team hasn’t often had in recent years: stability.

His decision-making, movement in the pocket, and composure have kept the offense



functional during stretches where protection breaks down or routes stall.

Throughout the week, coaches emphasized rhythm in the passing game, and Taylor has been at the heart of that push. Receivers focused on sharper route breaks and quicker recognition against pressure looks. With Miami’s aggressive pass rush looming, the Jets know timing must be precise. Offensive meetings centered around quick-game concepts, moving the pocket, and finding ways to neutralize Miami’s front. Beneath those discussions was an unspoken truth: New York needs a few explosive plays, something they’ve struggled to produce if they want a chance on Sunday.

On defense, the Jets spent the week chasing a spark that has eluded them all season:



turnovers. For a unit that prides itself on physicality, the lack of takeaways has been one of the most persistent sources of frustration.

Miami’s speed in space, at the line, and after the catch presents a challenge that requires discipline. Missed tackles have bitten the Jets repeatedly this year, and the Dolphins exploited those mistakes in the first meeting. New York’s defensive conversations this week centered on leverage, angles, communication, and minimizing the “hidden yards” that can alter a game’s entire emotional rhythm.