Jets stumble to 0-4 in failed comeback vs. Dolphins: 6 takeaways

The Miami Dolphins turned desperation into determination on Monday night, forcing three costly New York Jets turnovers to secure a 27–21 victory at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. Miami (1-3) collected its first win of the season, while the Jets tumbled to 0-4, adding further tumult to Aaron Glenn’s start with Gang Green.

Early chaos puts Jets behind

The game’s opening moments set the tone. New York fumbled away its first two possessions, handing Miami prime field position and an early lead. Rookie running back Braelon Allen’s goal-line fumble in the second quarter was the backbreaker — a would-be touchdown that slipped away — leaving the Jets chasing points the rest of the night.

Waller’s comeback steals the spotlight

For Miami, the story wasn’t just about capitalizing on mistakes; it was about the return of Darren Waller. The veteran tight end, who briefly retired in 2024 after a stint with the New York Giants, delivered in his first game back with two touchdown receptions from Tua Tagovailoa.

His first came on a leaping fourth-down grab in the red zone, energizing the Dolphins sideline. His second was a tough catch in traffic during the third quarter, pushing Miami’s lead to double digits. For a player who hadn’t scored since October 2023, the performance felt like a comeback chapter Miami desperately needed.

Miami seizes the momentum

With the Jets reeling, Miami leaned on its playmakers. Tagovailoa was efficient, completing 20 of 27 passes for 177 yards and two scores to Waller, who delivered his best performance as a Dolphin.

De’Von Achane provided balance and a burst on the ground, rushing for 99 yards with a 21-yard touchdown that electrified the home crowd. While giving up big yardage to Jets quarterback Justin Fields, Miami’s defense clamped down in critical red-zone spots, turning New York’s miscues into 17 points.

Fields shines, but Jets can’t finish

For the Jets, Fields played his most dynamic game in green and white, throwing for 226 yards, rushing for 81 more, and scoring on a dazzling 43-yard keeper. He connected with Garrett Wilson for a late touchdown and two-point conversion that pulled New York within six with under two minutes to play.

But the rally came too late. Miami recovered the ensuing onside kick, bleeding the clock and sealing a much-needed win.

Injuries after injuries

The biggest storyline may not be the final score, but who didn’t finish. Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off in the third quarter with a dislocated knee, leaving the stadium stunned. His absence could dramatically reshape Miami’s offense moving forward.

The Jets also saw Allen exit with a knee injury, thinning a backfield already searching for rhythm behind starter Breece Hall.

The big picture

For Miami, the result is a relief, a long-awaited victory that eases early-season pressure and proves the Dolphins can finish close games. Yet uncertainty around Hill, their most explosive weapon, tempered the celebration.

The Jets’ narrative is frustratingly familiar: big plays overshadowed by self-inflicted wounds. Four weeks in, turnovers, penalties, and inconsistency have them at the bottom of the AFC East, with questions mounting about whether this team can recover before the season slips away.

