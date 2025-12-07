Jets eliminated from playoff contention, punchless with Brady Cook in 34-10 loss to Dolphins

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson (44) forces a fumble against New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Who could have possibly seen the New York Jets’ defense getting even worse after trading away their two biggest stars, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, last month?

Gang Green (3-10) was run over by the Miami Dolphins 31-10 on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, sapping any momentum from a last-second win over the Atlanta Falcons last week. With it, they were officially eliminated from playoff contention, extending their current drought to 15 straight years. It is the longest such drought in major North American professional sports.

“This game was definitely disappointing,” head coach Aaron Glenn said. “Really hard to try to put this into words. I didn’t have these guys ready to play. That was obvious by the way we went out there and played.”

New York’s offense ground to a complete halt after starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who was starting his third straight game for the benched Justin Fields, left late in the first quarter with a groin injury and did not return. Rather than having Fields as the backup, the Jets went to undrafted rookie Brady Cook, who did next to nothing under center.

The Missouri product completed 14 of 30 passes for 163 yards and two interceptions in the end zone during his NFL debut. The Jets’ offense mustered just 207 total yards.

Miami’s run game paced the easy victory, single-handedly outgaining the entire Jets offense with 239 ground yards. Jaylen Wright put up 107 yards on 24 carries while De’Von Achane, whose afternoon ended early due to injury, had 92 yards on just seven carries. That included a 13-yard touchdown during the first quarter, which saw the Dolphins bolt out to a 21-0 lead and suck the wind — which really was nothing more than a tepid breeze — out of the fans at MetLife Stadium.

“It’s B.S.,” Glenn said. “You can’t give up [239] rushing yards.”

Isaiah Williams provided some momentary life for the hosts with a 78-yard punt return, but it would be the only touchdown the Jets would muster all afternoon.

Trailing 24-7 in the second and having driven down to ‘Miami’s 19-yard line, Cook was picked off by Rasul Douglas when looking for John Metchie in the back corner of the end zone.

In a scoreless third quarter, the Jets had just 35 yards of total offense. Two completions for 30 yards to start the fourth from Cook set up Nick Folk’s 31-yard field goal, but the Dolphins responded on their next drive with a seven-yard touchdown rush from Ollie Gordon.

The Dolphins heaped further indignation upon the Jets when they called up Zach Wilson, the former Gang Green quarterback and No. 2 overall pick in 2021, to lead the last offensive series of the afternoon.

