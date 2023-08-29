Quantcast
Jets head into Week 1 fully healthy according to head coach

Jets head coach Robert Saleh addresses media at league meetings
Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

FLORHAM PARK — The New York Jets are fully healthy for the first time all preseason and it couldn’t have happened at a better time. 

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the team will see injured players like Carl Lawson, Allen Lazard, and Duane Brown on the practice field later today. Other players like Breece Hall, Israel Abanikanda, and Dalvin Cook will also be with the team. The third-year head coach said the team was “hoping” that Lawson, who has been dealing with a back injury, would be ready for Week One.

It’s the first time all camp where the Jets will have their full cast of offensive weapons. It’s also the first time the entire starting offensive line will be together on the field at the same time with Brown returning to work with the entire team.  

“I count last week too. I would have liked more time but three weeks is plenty,” Saleh said in regards to the status of his offensive line.

The Jets do have some injuries but only Wes Schweitzer and Kenny Yeboah are expected to miss time this week with injuries. 

New York opens up the 2023 season on Monday Night Football against their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills. 

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

