Jets extend Sauce Gardner with record-breaking contract

Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts to a call during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The massive deals keep on rolling in for the New York Jets, who agreed to a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension with star cornerback Sauce Gardner on Tuesday.

“I appreciate the Jets organization for believing in me, my teammates, for the blood, sweat, & tears we put in,” he wrote on X. “And JETS NATION… I appreciate y’all supporting me… Thank you GOD.”

The deal, which guarantees him $85.653 million, makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history based on average annual salary ($30.1 million), which surpasses Houston Texans stalwart Derek Stingley. He received a three-year, $90 million extension in March.

It’s just another way that the two star cornerbacks are intertwined. Stingley was selected No. 3 overall at the 2022 NFL Draft — just one spot ahead of Gardner.

Gardner also becomes the first Jet to be the highest-paid player at his position since linebacker CJ Mosley in 2019.

This is the second mega contract extension the Jets have given out in a 24-hour span. They agreed to a four-year deal that also secures wide receiver Garrett Wilson through the 2030 season — one of two important moves made by the new regime of general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn, who are attempting to turn a sputtering franchise around.

Gardner immediately established himself as one of the very best quarterbacks in all of football. He won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022 and garnered first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons. He is the first cornerback since the NFL-AFL merger and just the third defensive player (Lawrence Taylor, Micah Parsons) to do so.

The 2024 season was a down year by his standards. He posted 49 total tackles, nine pass breakups, and an interception, though he dealt with hamstring injuries that forced him out of two games.

For more on Sauce Gardner and the Jets, visit AMNY.com