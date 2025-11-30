Folk’s 56-yarder lifts Jets to 27-24 win over Falcons

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk (6) reacts with teammates after making the game winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal as time expired lifted the New York Jets to a 27-24 victory on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Forcing a Falcons punt late, a 16-yard return by Isaiah Williams put Gang Green near midfield. Quarterback Tyrone Taylor’s 14-yard scramble and a pair of completions to Adonai Mitchell was just enough for the leg of Folk, as New York (3-9) picked up its third win in its last five games after starting the 2025 campaign 0-7.

A Tight First Half Sets the Tone

The first half unfolded as a methodical test of patience for both teams. Neither offense found much early comfort, trading punts and short drives through a quiet opening quarter. The Jets finally broke through early in the second when their ground game, the most reliable part of their offense, guided them down the field. Breece Hall capped the possession with a two-yard touchdown run, giving New York a 7-0 lead. Hall’s burst through the middle came after a series of efficient runs, and although he did not dominate in terms of yardage, his efforts helped stabilize the Jets’ offensive identity.

Atlanta answered just before halftime, executing a well-timed drive that chewed the clock and forced the Jets’ defense into extended coverage. With nine seconds remaining in the half, Tyler Allgeier plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown, tying the game at seven apiece and shifting the momentum heading into the locker room.

3rd-quarter momentum shift

The Falcons grabbed early control in the third quarter, largely thanks to Bijan Robinson’s emergence as the most explosive player on the field. The running back went off for 142 yards on 23 carries, which included a five-yard touchdown run at the 9:36 mark of the third put Atlanta ahead 14-7.

But New York wasn’t quiet for long. Taylor responded immediately on the following possession with one of the game’s defining plays. Facing a second-and-long, Taylor hit Mitchell deep down the left sideline and delivered a stride-perfect ball for a 52-yard touchdown with 8:58 to go in the third. It was the kind of explosive strike the Jets have lacked for much of the season, and Mitchell’s ability to win downfield offered a glimpse of his growing impact.

Atlanta closed out the quarter with a 52-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez as the clock expired, reclaiming a 17–14 lead and setting the stage for a dramatic fourth quarter.

Late-game drama

The final quarter featured the most tension of the afternoon, with both teams trading crucial scores and defensive stops. Folk opened the frame by drilling a 32-yard field goal to tie the game at 17–17, temporarily slowing Atlanta’s surge.

But the Falcons once again leaned on efficiency and ball control. Kirk Cousins orchestrated a sharp, measured drive that saw him take what the defense gave him, eventually connecting on a short nine-yard touchdown pass to David Sills. The quick-hitting play put Atlanta back ahead 24-17 with just under nine minutes remaining, and the Jets suddenly found themselves in a pressure-filled situation.

As the clock ticked down, Taylor marched New York down the field, but it was his legs that delivered the equalizing blow. On a red-zone scramble with 1:53 remaining, he saw the defense collapse toward the receivers, and he darted up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown, tying the game 24-24 and setting up Folk’s heroics.

