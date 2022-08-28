Last minute drive leads Jets to 31-27 win over Giants in preseason finale

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It was a thrilling ending to a unique preseason for the Jets and Giants as the Jets defeated their MetLife Stadium roommates 31-27 on a last-minute game-winning drive.

It was a five-yard pass from Jets quarterback Chris Streveler to Calvin Jackson in the corner of the end zone with 22 seconds left on the clock that served as the game-winning play. Streveler took the Jets 76 yards down the field after the Giants had hit a 49-yard field goal to briefly put them in the lead.

A last-ditch hail mary by the Giants on the game’s final drive fell short as Big Blue secured the win.

The finale ends a preseason that was filled with injuries for both teams and went to the bitter end for the Giants. Tyrod Taylor left Sunday’s game with a back injury in the first quarter and forced Davis Webb to play a majority of the game for the Giants.

Webb finished the game going 30-of-38 for 202 yards and throwing one TD pass. Joe Flacco, who started the game for the Jets finished a rough day with 76 yards through the air and one interception.

Streveler had 96 yards in the air and two touchdown passes, while Mike White had 170 passing yards along with two touchdowns as well.

The Giants also lost Daniel Bellinger and Jayln Holmes, both of whom were being evaluated for concussions.

The Jets marched 41 yards down the field on the opening drive before Michael Carter coughed up the ball on the Giants’ 29-yard line. Micah McFadden was able to knock the ball free and Austin Calitro was able to make the recovery for Big Blue.

The Giants went a quick three and out as Quinnen Williams got to Taylor for a sack on 3rd & 8.

The Jets put the first points on the board in the opening quarter when a drive stalled on the Giants’ 31-yard line. Greg Zuerlein put a 49-yard field goal through the uprights with 2:43 left in the first quarter.

The Giants answered back with a field goal of their own on a 10-play drive that started on their own 27-yard line and saw Tyrod Taylor exit the game with a back injury following a hard hit. Ryan Santoso hit a 36-yarder to even the score up at three just moments into the second quarter.

Less than a minute later the Giants’ defense stepped up with a pick-six on just three plays into the Jets’ ensuing drive. Austin Calitro had picked off an ugly throw by Flacco and ran it back 36 yards for the touchdown and to give his side the 10-3 lead.

But Gang Green didn’t roll over so easily and the Jets scored two more times before the end of the first half. Jets backup Mike White hit Braxton Berrios with a 21-yard pass to even the score and then after the Jets defense forced the Giants to go three-and-out, White again moved the ball downfield.

With 26 seconds left in the half, White found Jeff Smith for a 19-yard touchdown pass to put the Jets up 17-10.

However, two more lengthy drives down the field by Webb and the Giants found themselves back in the lead. First, he drove 75 yards and culminated the 12-play sequence with a 1-yard rushing TD for Jashaun Corbin to even the game at 17 in the middle of the third quarter.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Webb put the giants back in front when he found Austin Allen for an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it a 24-17 game. The Jets did answer back one final time when Denzel Mims caught a 29-yard touchdown reception.