The New York Giants and New York Jets are franchises looking to move on from disastrous past couple of seasons. On Tuesday, the two teams faced each other in a joint practice for the first of three meetings this week. They’ll practice together again on Wednesday before their preseason tilt at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night.

Tuesday’s practice did not feature the highly anticipated matchup of Giants WR Malik Nabers and Jets CB Sauce Gardner. Nabers was one of several Giants players held out of practice as he managed a lingering toe issue.

Still, the first day of the Giants’ and Jets’ joint practices offered a glimpse of a more stable and structured era in New York football. Jets QB Justin Fields made several nice passes. Giants DL and the third overall pick in this year’s draft, Abdul Carter, impressed.

Here are the storylines from Tuesday’s joint practice:

Justin Fields goes 7-for-12, throws 1 TD

Fields finished Tuesday’s practice 7-for-12 with a touchdown to Jeremy Ruckert in the red zone. He began practice 5-for-5, then went 0-for-4 before finishing 2-for-3, as the Giants’ stout defense sacked him three times.

Fields and the Jets’ offense did not record a first down during the practice’s move-the-ball period.

Giants’ offense has up-and-down day

The Giants’ offense, similarly, had an up-and-down day at practice Tuesday.

Russell Wilson struggled out of the gate, going 2-for-5 as the Giants’ first-team offense struggled against the Jets’ first-team defense. The Giants had protection issues, forcing Wilson to scramble or dump the ball.

The Giants’ second team, led by the 25th pick in this year’s draft, Jaxson Dart, was better. Dart began 8-for-13 and was throwing more down the field.

This catch 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HX5nEclhki — New York Giants (@Giants) August 12, 2025

Wilson and the Giants’ offense improved over the practice. At one point, the Giants scored three touchdowns on three consecutive plays, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Wilson threw touchdown passes to Theo Johnson and Darius Slayton. Devin Singletary also scored.

“I thought guys competed at a high level on both sides,” Wilson said.

Mason Taylor a full participant in practice

Jets tight end Mason Taylor had reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain, but he was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice and did not have any extra tape on the area.

Taylor made several splash plays and showed off his hands during practice, including a diving catch.

Abdul Carter impresses Aaron Glenn

Aaron Glenn, the Jets’ first-year head coach, was impressed by Carter, the Giants’ rookie edge rusher.

“He’s a grown man,” Glenn said of Carter. “Nothing out of the ordinary. We all know that. He didn’t shock anybody by some of the things that he can do. Individually, and how they utilize him, as far as trying to get him in one-on-one matchups. He’s a damn good player, we all know that. He’s going to be able to make some plays in this league.”

Jets and Giants notes

Before Tuesday’s practice, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Jalin Hyatt, DaQuon Felton, Malik Nabers, Cam Scattebo, TreHawkins, Dru Phillips, Theo Johnson, and Evan Neal would not practice.

For the Jets, Quinnen Williams, Mason Taylor, John Simpson, Kene Nwangwu, and Jermaine Johnson all returned to practice Tuesday.

Daboll said both teams would not be tackling to the ground in Tuesday’s joint practice.

