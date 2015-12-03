Jets, Giants playing for area pride, playoffs

There’s no matchup in the NFL that’s comparable to Jets-Giants. These teams have shared the Greater New York area for …

There’s no matchup in the NFL that’s comparable to Jets-Giants. These teams have shared the Greater New York area for more than 50 years, and they’ve split the same home field since 1984.

At least the Jets no longer suffer the indignity of playing at Giants Stadium, as this will be their second regular-season meeting at MetLife Stadium. And, while there’s a certain pride in having the upper hand in this infrequent rivalry game, both teams have their eyes on bigger things.

Both the Jets and Giants are on the wrong side of a tie for postseason spots in their respective AFC and NFC. The winner of Sunday’s clash remains in the thick of the playoff hunt, while the loser could be in trouble with just four weeks left after this one.

Here’s a look at the keys to winning Sunday’s matchup.

Secondary issues

Both teams have problems in the defensive backfield. The Giants have been a mess for much of the season in this respect, although they’re nearly as healthy as can be with Prince Amukamara and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie available.

The Jets’ secondary is superior when healthy, but the status of All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis is in flux due to a concussion. Without “Revis Island” to worry about, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be in for a monster day.

A high-scoring aerial showdown could break out if neither team addresses this problem.

Turn up the heat

The Jets pass rush hasn’t stood out from the pack this season, but it’s leaps and bounds better than that of the Giants. Gang Green is tied for 16th in sacks with 25, more than double the NFL-low 12 by the Giants.

Getting to the quarterback may prove problematic for both teams. The Jets have surrendered 14 sacks all season, tied for the best mark in the league. The Giants have been pretty good themselves, giving up just 18.

Each team’s O-line is weathering injuries, although the Giants are worse off in that regard. If either team can take advantage and unsettle Giants quarterback Eli Manning or his Jets counterpart Ryan Fitzpatrick, it could swing momentum their way.

Winning in the trenches

Neither team has run the ball particularly well. Although a strong team on the ground to start the season, the Jets have slipped to 20th in the league in yards per carry (3.9). The Giants haven’t run well all season, ranking 28th out of 32 with 3.7 ypc.

Each team is as strong against the run as their opponent is weak, with the Giants surrendering 4.0 ypc — tied for 13th in the league — and the Jets giving up just 3.7 ypc — tied for fourth.

The Giants must commit to one or two ball carriers instead of a four-man committee, and the Jets will look for Chris Ivory to cross 100 yards rushing in a game for the first time since Oct. 18.